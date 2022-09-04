Metal Gear Solid Celebrates 24th Anniversary Today

There are many game franchises that have helped set the video game industry on fire. Some even don’t start out that way and then blossom into something very special and unique. Metal Gear Solid is a great example of that, because the original games were top-down titles on the original Nintendo consoles. But then, this game arrived on the original PlayStation and things went to a whole new level. Hideo Kojima was the mastermind behind it all, and helped elevate multiple kinds of gameplay and gameplay styles that weren’t even thought of before in this way. Today marks the 24th anniversary of the game’s release in Japan. As such, let’s honor the game by talking about all that made it great, and the games to come so great.

While its visuals may not hold up to this day, Metal Gear Solid did have a very special style to it when it first debuted. 3D video games still weren’t fully the norm just yet, and as a result, the title had to work with what it had and it absolutely did., including having the Codec sequences have more details on the characters than the actual 3D models. Again, working with what you had at the time.

The other key thing was that despite Solid Snake having a gun, it wasn’t required that you used it at times. The game was more than happy to allow players to choose stealth over everything else if it meant getting through a mission–something that many other titles didn’t true until this one broke the mold.

Then there was the story element. You were thrown deep into a plot that may have taken place all at once, but was actually stretched out into the lore of the previous titles, and set up many things that were to come.

Hideo Kojima also made sure to subvert expectations at times, including giving you multiple ways to handle threats, as well as making you famously plug your controller into the second PlayStation slot in order to overcome the prediction powers of Psycho Mantis.

The original Metal Gear Solid set up many things for the many titles to come. Hideo Kojima kept the story going in ways that many people didn’t expect at points. Including bringing in the character of Raiden for the sequel, or doing a prequel via Snake Eater to truly show how things got set up storywise. The fourth and fifth main entries were considered masterpieces by those that played them, and even though fans didn’t truly know all that was going on because of the “wheels within wheels” storytelling, they didn’t seem to mind overall.

Sadly, right after the story was completed, Kojima had a falling out with Konami. As such, the franchise floundered, and likely won’t be started again. Let’s appreciate what we got on this anniversary.

Source: Twitter