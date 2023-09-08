Genshin Impact: Freminet Ascension Guide

Freminet is a diver from Fontaine. He is the third 4-Star Cryo Claymore character introduced in Genshin Impact.

Freminet is the second 4-Star Fontaine character introduced in Genshin Impact. Running alongside Zhongli and Childe, Freminet is a Cryo Claymore character who can actually take advantage of Physical DMG.

Much like Lynette, Freminet is great for Fontaine exploration due to his Utility Passive. To make sure you don’t get knocked out by sea creatures before getting the hang of diving, try leveling up Freminet a bit.

Regional Specialty – Romaritime Flower

The Romaritime Flower can be found on land and underwater. However, you need to apply Hydro to any flowers you find on the surface in order to collect them. Think of it like the Sakura Bloom in Inazuma.

Look for Romaritime Flowers in Romaritime Harbor to the right of the Aquabus rail. You can also find a large grouping of them underwater north of Salacia Plain.

You can buy 5 Romaritime Flowers from Hinterman for 1,000 Mora each. He restocks every 3 days. If you finish the Ancient Colors World Quests, you can buy 10 Romaritime Flowers from Xana for 1 Strange Part.

As of Version 4.0, Romaritime Flowers cannot be grown in the Serenitea Pot.

Common Enemy Drop – Transoceanic Series

All of Fontaine’s sea creatures drop some form of the Transoceanic Pearl. Referred to as Fontemer Aberrants, these creatures mostly stay underwater. However, you can find Armored Crabs and Blubber Beasts on beaches or land near the water.

Normal Boss Drop – Artificed Spare Clockwork Component – Coppelius

The Artificed Spare Clockwork Component comes from defeating the Icewind Suite boss. You can only start the fight by talking to Maillardet and choosing a version to fight. For Freminet, you need to choose Coppelius. This makes the Icewind Suite primarily Anemo with some Cryo Swirl thrown in.

Gem Series – Shivada Jade

Choosing Coppelius will force Icewind Suite to drop Shivada Jade, so that should cut down on your farming time. Other bosses that drop solely Shivada Jade include the Cryo Regisvine and Cryo Hypostasis, both of which can be found in Mondstadt.

Materials by Ascension Level