Genshin Impact: Best Hydro Traveler Build

With every new region in Teyvat, Genshin Impact gives us a brand-new Traveler kit. Fontaine is the land of Hydro, so resonating with a Statue of the Seven in Fontaine will change your Traveler’s Element to Hydro. However, like before, resonating with a new Element drops your Traveler back to C0 and Talent Level 1.

Unfortunately, Hydro Traveler leaves much to be desired. The Traveler has a low damage output and an unreliable, costly Elemental Burst. However, the Traveler can provide good support for a Bloom or Hyperbloom team, especially if you have Nilou.

Best Position – Sub-DPS

The only reason the Hydro Traveler can’t be listed as a Support is because…they can’t Support. The Traveler does not provide buffs, debuffs, shields, or anything else that could help your team. Once their C6 gets unlocked, they can provide a little healing support, but that’s it.

Instead, use the Traveler on reaction teams. Their Elemental Skill is their best Talent, allowing you to choose between a quick Hydro burst or aimed Hydro shots. You’ll most likely need another Hydro character or an Anemo character to help boost the Traveler’s AoE.

Best Weapons

Look for a CRIT Rate Sword for the Traveler. Since the Traveler’s Ascension Stat is ATK, you’ll have the biggest issues boosting their CRIT stats. If you go for the Bloom team, a Sword with Elemental Mastery would work too. Look for Weapon Skills that help increase Elemental Skill DMG.

5-Star – Primordial Jade Cutter

The Primordial Jade Cutter is a good Sword for any version of the Traveler. It increases CRIT Rate and HP. Also, it provides an ATK Bonus based on 1.2% of the wielder’s Max HP. The HP boost helps the Traveler’s Elemental Skill do more damage via the Dewdrops from Aiming Mode.

To increase reaction damage, you can also try the Key of Khaj-Nisut or Freedom-Sworn.

4-Star – Fleuve Cendre Ferryman

The Fleuve Cendre Ferryman increases the wielder’s Energy Recharge. Its skill increases Elemental Skill CRIT Rate by a percentage. After using an Elemental Skill, Fleuve increases Energy Recharge by a percentage for 5 seconds. Use this Sword if you find yourself using the Elemental Burst more than you expected.

When in doubt, you’ll always have the Iron Sting to forge at the Blacksmith. It’s good for Elemental DMG, so it’ll boost your Hydro reaction damage. If you’re using a Bloom or Hyperbloom team, you can also try the Sapwood Blade.

3-Star – Cool Steel

Cool Steel increases ATK and DMG dealt against enemies affected by Hydro or Cryo. If you’re going to use this Sword, either use the Traveler on a Freeze team or have another Hydro character in the party.

The Dark Iron Sword is an option for a Hyperbloom team. To get the most out of this Sword, have at least one Electro character on your team or you won’t receive the attack buff.

Best Artifacts

Since your Traveler will help create reactions, you want to boost Hydro DMG and Elemental Mastery. For Substats, look for Energy Recharge, Elemental Mastery, and CRIT stats.

2PC Nymph’s Dream + 2PC Golden Troupe

At 2 pieces, Nymph’s Dream will increase Hydro DMG by 15%. Golden Troupe will increase Elemental Skill DMG by 20%. Overall, this is the best way to use Artifacts on the Hydro Traveler. Additionally, it should be easier for you to get good Artifacts since you only need half of each set for the build.

2PC Nymph’s Dream + 2PC Heart of Depth

Combining these two Artifact sets will boost your Hydro DMG by 30%. If you want better reaction damage, you can use 2PC Wanderer’s Troupe or 2PC Gilded Dreams. Essentially, you can choose between 30% Hydro DMG Bonus, 160 Elemental Mastery, or 15% Hydro DMG Bonus with 80 Elemental Mastery.

4PC Pale Flame

This is a good set to build if you don’t want to swap sets for the Traveler every time you change Elements. At 2 pieces, Pale Flame increases Physical DMG by 25%. At 4 pieces, when an Elemental Skill hits an opponent, the wielder’s ATK increases by 9% for 7 seconds. This effect can stack up to 2 times and can be triggered once every 0.3 seconds. At 2 stacks, the 2-set effect doubles to 50%.

Best Teams

The Hydro Traveler works best on Freeze, Bloom, and Hyperbloom teams. Since the Traveler has no AoE, make sure you have either another Hydro character or an Anemo character on your team to help spread your elements around.