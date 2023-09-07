Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Genshin Impact: Polar Star Ascension & Stats

Despite being Childe's signature weapon, the Polar Star was not released until Genshin Impact added the Inazuma region. Instead of Liyue, the bow needs materials found in Inazuma.

Table of Contents[Hide][Show]
The Polar Star as it appears on the Epitome Invocation wish screen.

Released all the way back in Genshin Impact Version 2.2, the Polar Star is Childe’s signature weapon. In fact, when you do Childe’s Story Quest, he uses the Polar Star during his trial run. This Bow works best for Main and Sub-DPS characters who rely on their Elemental Skill and/or Elemental Burst. Overall, this is one of the most versatile Bows in Genshin Impact and works well for a majority of the Bow characters, especially as an alternative to the signature weapons. Ganyu, Venti, Yelan, and Tighnari can all take full advantage of the Polar Star.

Genshin Impact: Best Lyney Build | Genshin Impact: Aqua Simulacra Ascension & Stats | Genshin Impact: The First Great Magic Ascension & Stats | Genshin Impact: Lyney Talent Guide | A Genshin Impact Guide to Honkai: Star Rail

Because of when the Polar Star was released, it requires materials from Inazuma. You need the Oni Masks from the Court of Flowing Sand. This Domain is located on Narukami Island on Mt. Yougou. You’ll also need the drops from Riftwolves and Specters.

Weapon Skill – Daylight’s Augury

The Polar Star increases the wielder’s CRIT Rate. Additionally, it increases Elemental Skill and Burst DMG by 12%. After a Normal Attack, Charged Attack, Elemental Skill, or Elemental Burst hits an opponent, the wielder gains one stack of Ashen Nightstar for 12 seconds. Each stack will be counted independently of the others.

Depending on how many stacks of Ashen Nightstar the wielder has, their ATK will be increased. Your character can have a maximum of 4 stacks. The ATK boost starts at 10%, then it increases in 10% increments until the fourth stack. Your character can have their ATK increased by up to 48% in this way.

Refinement

With each Refinement, the Elemental Skill and Burst DMG buff increases by 3% for a total of 24%. The ATK buff provided by the Ashen Nightstar stacks increases by 2.5% per Refinement level. At R5, at 1/2/3/4 Ashen Nighstar stacks, ATK increases by 20/40/60/96%. In summary, R5 doubles the ATK buff from R0.

Weapon Stats

Stat by LevelBase ATK2nd Stat – CRIT Rate
Level 1467.2%
Level 2012212.7%
Level 4023518.5%
Level 5030821.4%
Level 6038224.4%
Level 7045727.3%
Level 8053230.2%
Level 9060833.1%

Ascension Materials

Childe wielding the Polar Star.
Ascension 1 – Levels 1 to 405 Mask of the Wicked Lieutenant
5 Concealed Claw
3 Spectral Husk
10,000 Mora
Ascension 2 – Levels 41 to 505 Mask of the Tiger’s Bite
18 Concealed Claw
12 Spectral Husk
20,000 Mora
Ascension 3 – Levels 51 to 609 Mask of the Tiger’s Bite
9 Concealed Unguis
9 Spectral Heart
30,000 Mora
Ascension 4 – Levels 61 to 705 Mask of the One-Horned
18 Concealed Unguis
14 Spectral Heart
45,000 Mora
Ascension 5 – Levels 71 to 809 Mask of the One-Horned
14 Concealed Talon
9 Spectral Nucleus
55,000 Mora
Ascension 6 – Levels 81 to 906 Mask of the Kijin
27 Concealed Talon
18 Spectral Nucleus
65,000 Mora
Total Ascension Materials5 Mask of the Wicked Lieutenant
14 Mask of the Tiger’s Bite
14 Mask of the One-Horned
6 Mask of the Kijin
15 Concealed Claw
23 Concealed Unguis
27 Concealed Talon
23 Spectral Husk
27 Spectral Heart
41 Spectral Nucleus
225,000 Mora

Share this article:

LinkedIn