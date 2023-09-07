Genshin Impact: Polar Star Ascension & Stats

Table of Contents[Hide][Show]
Released all the way back in Genshin Impact Version 2.2, the Polar Star is Childe’s signature weapon. In fact, when you do Childe’s Story Quest, he uses the Polar Star during his trial run. This Bow works best for Main and Sub-DPS characters who rely on their Elemental Skill and/or Elemental Burst. Overall, this is one of the most versatile Bows in Genshin Impact and works well for a majority of the Bow characters, especially as an alternative to the signature weapons. Ganyu, Venti, Yelan, and Tighnari can all take full advantage of the Polar Star.
Because of when the Polar Star was released, it requires materials from Inazuma. You need the Oni Masks from the Court of Flowing Sand. This Domain is located on Narukami Island on Mt. Yougou. You’ll also need the drops from Riftwolves and Specters.
Weapon Skill – Daylight’s Augury
The Polar Star increases the wielder’s CRIT Rate. Additionally, it increases Elemental Skill and Burst DMG by 12%. After a Normal Attack, Charged Attack, Elemental Skill, or Elemental Burst hits an opponent, the wielder gains one stack of Ashen Nightstar for 12 seconds. Each stack will be counted independently of the others.
Depending on how many stacks of Ashen Nightstar the wielder has, their ATK will be increased. Your character can have a maximum of 4 stacks. The ATK boost starts at 10%, then it increases in 10% increments until the fourth stack. Your character can have their ATK increased by up to 48% in this way.
Refinement
With each Refinement, the Elemental Skill and Burst DMG buff increases by 3% for a total of 24%. The ATK buff provided by the Ashen Nightstar stacks increases by 2.5% per Refinement level. At R5, at 1/2/3/4 Ashen Nighstar stacks, ATK increases by 20/40/60/96%. In summary, R5 doubles the ATK buff from R0.
Weapon Stats
|Stat by Level
|Base ATK
|2nd Stat – CRIT Rate
|Level 1
|46
|7.2%
|Level 20
|122
|12.7%
|Level 40
|235
|18.5%
|Level 50
|308
|21.4%
|Level 60
|382
|24.4%
|Level 70
|457
|27.3%
|Level 80
|532
|30.2%
|Level 90
|608
|33.1%
Ascension Materials
|Ascension 1 – Levels 1 to 40
|5 Mask of the Wicked Lieutenant
5 Concealed Claw
3 Spectral Husk
10,000 Mora
|Ascension 2 – Levels 41 to 50
|5 Mask of the Tiger’s Bite
18 Concealed Claw
12 Spectral Husk
20,000 Mora
|Ascension 3 – Levels 51 to 60
|9 Mask of the Tiger’s Bite
9 Concealed Unguis
9 Spectral Heart
30,000 Mora
|Ascension 4 – Levels 61 to 70
|5 Mask of the One-Horned
18 Concealed Unguis
14 Spectral Heart
45,000 Mora
|Ascension 5 – Levels 71 to 80
|9 Mask of the One-Horned
14 Concealed Talon
9 Spectral Nucleus
55,000 Mora
|Ascension 6 – Levels 81 to 90
|6 Mask of the Kijin
27 Concealed Talon
18 Spectral Nucleus
65,000 Mora
|Total Ascension Materials
|5 Mask of the Wicked Lieutenant
14 Mask of the Tiger’s Bite
14 Mask of the One-Horned
6 Mask of the Kijin
15 Concealed Claw
23 Concealed Unguis
27 Concealed Talon
23 Spectral Husk
27 Spectral Heart
41 Spectral Nucleus
225,000 Mora