Genshin Impact: Polar Star Ascension & Stats

Despite being Childe's signature weapon, the Polar Star was not released until Genshin Impact added the Inazuma region. Instead of Liyue, the bow needs materials found in Inazuma.

Released all the way back in Genshin Impact Version 2.2, the Polar Star is Childe’s signature weapon. In fact, when you do Childe’s Story Quest, he uses the Polar Star during his trial run. This Bow works best for Main and Sub-DPS characters who rely on their Elemental Skill and/or Elemental Burst. Overall, this is one of the most versatile Bows in Genshin Impact and works well for a majority of the Bow characters, especially as an alternative to the signature weapons. Ganyu, Venti, Yelan, and Tighnari can all take full advantage of the Polar Star.

Because of when the Polar Star was released, it requires materials from Inazuma. You need the Oni Masks from the Court of Flowing Sand. This Domain is located on Narukami Island on Mt. Yougou. You’ll also need the drops from Riftwolves and Specters.

Weapon Skill – Daylight’s Augury

The Polar Star increases the wielder’s CRIT Rate. Additionally, it increases Elemental Skill and Burst DMG by 12%. After a Normal Attack, Charged Attack, Elemental Skill, or Elemental Burst hits an opponent, the wielder gains one stack of Ashen Nightstar for 12 seconds. Each stack will be counted independently of the others.

Depending on how many stacks of Ashen Nightstar the wielder has, their ATK will be increased. Your character can have a maximum of 4 stacks. The ATK boost starts at 10%, then it increases in 10% increments until the fourth stack. Your character can have their ATK increased by up to 48% in this way.

Refinement

With each Refinement, the Elemental Skill and Burst DMG buff increases by 3% for a total of 24%. The ATK buff provided by the Ashen Nightstar stacks increases by 2.5% per Refinement level. At R5, at 1/2/3/4 Ashen Nighstar stacks, ATK increases by 20/40/60/96%. In summary, R5 doubles the ATK buff from R0.

Weapon Stats

Stat by Level Base ATK 2nd Stat – CRIT Rate Level 1 46 7.2% Level 20 122 12.7% Level 40 235 18.5% Level 50 308 21.4% Level 60 382 24.4% Level 70 457 27.3% Level 80 532 30.2% Level 90 608 33.1%

Ascension Materials