Meghan Fox Plays Nitara In Mortal Kombat 1

If you wanted to make your obscure character famous, there's no better way to do that than to have Meghan Fox play her.

Meghan Fox has been revealed to be the surprise voice actress for Nitara for Mortal Kombat 1.

It’s a fitting role for Meghan Fox, as everyone who saw the trailer was definitely thinking of her role in the 2009 cult horror film Jennifer’s Body. In that film, Meghan played the eponymous Jennifer Check, a popular girl in school who becomes permanently possessed by a succubus, and starts feeding on the teenagers around her.

Her character, Nitara, is fittingly enough, a winged vampire. Meghan talks about being a fan of the Mortal Kombat franchise from the very beginning, and it doesn’t seem like anyone would question that anymore? It’s notable that she agreed to sign on for this role, seemingly eagerly, but Robin Shou wasn’t interested in reprising his film role as Liu Kang back into the video games.

Nitara is one of the many characters Midway came up with to expand the lore and roster of the franchise in Mortal Kombat Deadly Alliance. In that game, she is a vampire, who isn’t entirely evil, but is instead aligned as neutral. She also acts with the intent to separate her realm, Vaeternus, from Outworld.

Nitara is essentially a cameo in Mortal Kombat Deception, and returns to being a playable character in Mortal Kombat Armageddon. She is established to be rivals with Ashrah in this game. In Mortal Kombat 11, the characters reference her in dialogue, with Skarlet pointing out that Erron Black once dated herself and Nitara, and that Erron has a type.

As you can tell, Nitara isn’t exactly all that well established as a character. But it seems NetherRealm has justified their decision to reboot the timeline a second time to give their obscure characters like Nitara and Ashrah their time to shine. This trailer shows Nitara coveting Ashrah’s sword. In a reference to Meghan Fox’s film Jennifer’s Body, Kung Lao asks her what she has done to Jen. Kung Lao’s Jen happens to be Jen Reyland, Kung Lao’s love interest in the TV show Mortal Kombat Conquest.

Well, if you’re trying to revitalize a character, a decent way to pull that off would be to have an actor as recognizable as Meghan Fox play her. Of course, NetherRealm did performance capture for Meghan’s likeness too, so there’s no way to see the character without seeing Meghan now.

Mortal Kombat 1 will be released on October 2023 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and Windows via Steam and Epic Game Store. You can watch the trailer below.