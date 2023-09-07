Genshin Impact: Tartaglia Ascension Guide

Phase 2 of Genshin Impact Version 4.0 brings us a blast from the past. After a long wait, Zhongli and Tartaglia (also known as Childe) return to the event banner. Despite being from Snezhnaya, Tartaglia needs materials from Liyue…probably because he lives there full-time.

Genshin Impact: Best Lyney Build | Genshin Impact: The First Great Magic Ascension & Stats | Genshin Impact: Aqua Simulacra Ascension & Stats | Genshin Impact: Hydro Traveler Constellation Guide

Tartaglia is still one of the most interesting characters in terms of playstyle due to his ability to shift between a Bow and Hydro swords. He’s the perfect mix for anyone who wants to get better with Bows but prefers Swords. Even after all this time, he’s still a great Hydro DPS.

Regional Specialty – Starconch

The Starconch can be found all over Liyue’s beaches. If you’re also looking for Minerals like Iron Chunks and Magical Crystal Chunks, go to the Guyun Stone Forest. You can also pick up the Starconch around Yaoguang Shoal. If you haven’t talked to Miss Bu, she will give you 3 Starconches.

Bolai sells 5 Starconches for 1,000 Mora each. These restock every 3 days. Bolai can be found in Liyue Harbor in the lower section of the pier. You should remember him from Zhongli’s quest.

Common Enemy Drop – Insignia Series

All Fatui enemies will drop some form of the Insignia. Fatui can be found all over Teyvat, falling into the same category as Hilichurls and Slimes. For easy farming, follow the paths around Watatsumi Island or Dragonspine.

Normal Boss Drop – Cleansing Heart

Get ready to return to one of the most annoying boss battles in the game. Officially called the Rhodeia of Loch, the Oceanid of Qingce has four phases. And no, you can’t skip any of them. Each phase consists of different Hydro Mimics you need to defeat. Bring at least one Cryo character and one Bow character to this fight because some of the Hydro Mimics fly. Not even Catalyst characters can help you there.

Gem Series – Varunada Lazurite

Thankfully, you don’t need to go to another boss for Varunada Lazurite drops. The Oceanid only drops Varunada Lazurite. However, if you need bosses to teleport between, you can also fight the Hydro Hypostasis.

Materials by Ascension Level