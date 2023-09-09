Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – Underground Exploration – Depth 2 Walkthrough | Mission 29 Guide

After braving the first zone of Watchpoint Alpha in the previous mission, Mission 29: Underground Exploration – Depth 2 of Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon continue your descent into the underground facility. This area is large and expansive with forces from the corporations around every corner. Along with these soldiers from the outside, Depths 2 also holds some powerful defenses of its own. This guide will provide a walkthrough of Mission 29: Underground Exploration – Depth 2 for Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.

Underground Exploration – Depth 2 Walkthrough In Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon

For this mission, I suggest taking in 2 SG-027 ZIMMERMAN Shotguns along with a PB-33M ASHMEAD Pile Bunker to help you defeat the boss found at the very end of This guide will provide a walkthrough of Mission 29: Underground Exploration – Depth 2.

This mission picks up under the wreckage of the NEPENTHES artillery platform that you destroyed in the previous level and tasks you with continuing down into the Watchpoint Alpha. After going through the first set of doors and finding a few Balam MTs in the area. Continue down the tunnel on the right and you will come across a circular door that is locked due to the power being off. Go off to the side room to the left of the door and go down an open elevator shaft. After clearing out the MTs that ambush you in this new room, you will be able to find a wall of circuits that you can interact with to return power to the area. Once power is restored, head back up to the locked door and progress deeper into Depth 2.

After going through the hallway behind the door, you will find another door that leads to a room with G5 Iguazu in it. He will attack you and you will be forced to destroy him. He carries a Gold Combat Log that you will earn upon his death.

After defeating G5 Iguazu and Resupplying, continue through Depth 2. Just beyond the room that you fought the AC pilot in you will a giant defensive mech known as the ENFORCER attack a group of MTs on the bridge. Follow the target down to another bridge lower in the area and then follow it all the way to where it closes and locks a door just like the one you opened at the start of the level. Go into the room directly to the right to find two MTs who are carrying Bronze Combat Logs. Also in the room with these MTs is a Part Container. This Part Container has the IA-C01B Gills Booster Part.

Return to the lock door and go back through the entrance of the tunnel you are currently in. When you are standing on the bridge, face the tunnel that has the locked door and look over the left side of the bridge to find a path down further into the cave. Follow this path down until you find a pipe that you can use to enter this part of Depth 2.

At the other end of the pipe is a catapult that will launch you up into the sky to reach the next level of the facility. Directly in front of you is a platform that has the second and final Part Container where you will be able to collect the IA-C01A: Ephemera Arms Part.

Go to the room to the right of the Part Container and enter the pipe that is high on the wall. Go through this pipe until drop down in a room similar to the one you entered when you went down the elevator at the beginning of the mission. Once again find the control panel that you need to interact with to restore power to the area. A few enemies will also be powered on so be prepared to fight. Once the area is secure. Head back to where you dropped down into the room and take the elevator to the locked door that you saw the ENFORCER go through. Once you go through the door, use the Resupply that appears and then progress to the next room to begin the mission’s boss fight.

ENFORCER Boss Fight

The ENFORCER has a large arsenal of weapons at its disposal and covers just about every distance and playstyle that you can throw at it. With a Laser Rifle, rocket launchers, a Pulse Gun, a shield, and even a Plasma Blade at its disposal. While this is a lot, none of these attacks are instant, with enough of a start-up or time between the start of the attack and when it will actually hit you that you can avoid the damage as you learn the moveset.

Use these long windups and recovery times to hit the boss hard with your ZIMMERMAN Shotguns to build its stagger meter. Once the boss is stunned, use your Pile Bunker to do a decent amount of Direct Hit damage. This combo of shotguns and Bunker will do a lot of damage, but the ENFORCER’s large health pool will need to repeat this process a number of times. Repeat the process of staggering and dealing Direct Hit damage until you defeat the ENFORCER boss fight! Check out Gameranx’s full guide on how to defeat the ENFORCER boss fight here.

When the ENFORCER is destroyed, Mission 29: Underground Exploration – Depth 2 will be complete!

MISSION REWARDS:

300,000 Credits (COAM)

Bonus Credit Pay depending on the number of enemies eliminated

Mission Mission 29: Underground Exploration – Depth 2.