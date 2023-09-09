Watchpoint Alpha is the last area standing between you and Coral Convergence in Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon. As you make your way through the Depth 2 sector of the massive underground facility, you will come face to face with the ENFORCER mech who is guarding the bottom part of the area. This heavily armed enemy can be a massive roadblock at the end of Mission 29: Underground Exploration – Depth 2, so allow me to provide some tips on how to overcome this giant target. This guide will tell players how to defeat The ENFORCER Boss Fight in Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.

How To Defeat The ENFORCER Boss Fight In Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon

The ENFORCER has a large arsenal of weapons at its disposal and covers just about every distance and playstyle that you can throw at it. The boss uses a Laser Rifle to snipe at you from long range and has numerous rocket launchers that can track you. When you get in close to the ENFORCER, he will use his Pulse Gun to perform hard-to-dodge sweeping attacks as well as a large Plasma Blade that can be used to lunge and the player to impale them or slam it into the ground to create an electric AoE that you will need to fly over to avoid. In addition to all of this, the boss also has a shield it can use to deflect your attacks. While this is a lot, none of these attacks are instant, with enough of a start-up or time between the start of the attack and when it actually hits you that you can avoid the damage as you learn the moveset.

With the enemy’s attacks covered, let’s look at the best way to defeat the ENFORCER. Firstly, I would suggest that you come into the battle with at least one powerful explosive since a clean hit on the boss can quickly build its ACS stagger meter. My personal go-to is the SONGBIRDS Grenade Cannon since it launches 2 back-to-back shots that can put the boss right on the cusp of instantly staggering. Another SONGBIRDS on your other shoulder or another weapon like the SB-027 ZIMMERMAN shotgun or any other rocket launcher or choice working in tandem can instantly stun the ENFORCER and leave it open to massive Direct Hit damage.

Whichever weapon combo you use, I would also suggest having a powerful melee weapon too for when you do eventually stagger the boss. weapons like HI-32: BU-TT/A Pulse Blade or the PB-033M ASHMEAD Pile Bunker to do a lot of damage. The Pulse Blade is great because it allows you to cover a lot of distance and has a slight tracking when it is swung while the Pile Bunker does a large amount of damage, though it does have a very short range. Whichever approach you use, the ENFORCER’s large health pool will need to repeat this process a number of times. If you are able to time the end of his stagger correctly and then instantly hit it again with your SONGBIRDS and other weapons can quickly stunlock the ENFORCER. Repeat the process of staggering and dealing Direct Hit damage until you defeat the ENFORCER boss fight!

