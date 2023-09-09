Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – Underground Exploration – Depth 3 Walkthrough | Mission 30 Guide

Mission 30: Underground Exploration – Depth 3 of Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon is the last thing standing between you and Coral Convergence, the goal that you, your handler, and the corporations have been hunting since arriving on the damaged planet. Having braved both Depth 1 and Depth 2 of Watchpoint Alpha, you have now reached the large energy shield that is protecting something beneath Depth 3 and it is up to you to disable it by targeting the core of the shield’s reactor. This guide will provide a walkthrough of Mission 30: Underground Exploration – Depth 3 for Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.

Underground Exploration – Depth 3 Walkthrough In Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon

Right at the start of the mission, you will be overlooking the Depth 3 reactor. You are going to need to make your way to the platform that the objective marker is on, shown below. Use the environment for cover as multiple security turrets will begin to fire at you.

Before making your way to the central structure from the platform, look to the right and head to the platform that is across a small gap to find a Part Container. You will find the IA-C01F: OCELLUS FCS Part inside the container.

With the container unlocked, head to the center reactor structure and begin to circle to the right. Along the way, you will come across an enemy that carries a Silver Combat Log. Continue to circle around the central structure to find another enemy that is also carrying a Silver Combat Log.

There is a bridge next to the second enemy with the Combat Log. At the very end of this bridge is the second and final Part Container for the mission. Interact with the container to collect the IA-C01C: EPHEMERA Core Part.

Now that you have all the collectibles on the outside of the central structure. Follow the blue objective marker to find the entrance to the core of the reactor. Once inside the facility, you will need to pass through a reactor to reach the pressure chamber. Inside the center of the reactor is a collection of MTs that you will need to destroy and then open the other door on the opposite side of the reactor.

Once through the door, you will find your target. Destroy the target and you will set off a chain reaction that will start to destroy the core’s interior.

Make your way back the way you came from to escape the explosion. As you pass through the reactor room that you fought the MTs in, the doors will lock and you will be attacked by the EPHEMERA AC. You will then be put on a 2-minute time limit where you need to defeat the AC and then escape. Once the AC is destroyed, interact with the locked door of the reactor to open it and quickly get to the facility exit. You will also receive a Gold Combat Log.

After you escape the facility and the shield’s reactor is destroyed, Mission 30: Underground Exploration – Depth 3 is complete!

MISSION REWARDS:

270,000 Credits (COAM)

Bonus Credit Pay depending on the number of enemies eliminated

This concludes the guide for Mission 30: Underground Exploration – Depth 3 You can check out Gameranx’s guide for Mission 31: Intercept the Redguns or Mission 32: Ambush the Vespers. Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides for Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.