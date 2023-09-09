Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – Intercept the Redguns Walkthrough | Mission 31 Guide

After braving the Depths of Watchpoint Alpha, the Coral Convergence, the thing that you and every other faction in Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon have been searching for this whole game, is finally in reach. Before reaching the area caves beneath the Depths, there are a few loose ends that need to be cleaned up. The elite AC squads of the Balam Corporation and The Arquebus Group will prove to be a problem as you all converge at this new location, so you are given the choice between 2 contracts to target either Balam’s Redguns or Arquebus’s Vespers. Mission 31: Intercept the Redguns sees you taking the contract from V.II Snail and are tasked with eliminating the Redguns leader, G1 Michigan. This guide will provide a walkthrough of Mission 31: Intercept the Redguns for Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.

Intercept The Redguns Walkthrough In Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon

NOTE: THIS IS A DECISION MISSION. IF YOU SELECT THIS MISSION, YOU WILL BE UNABLE TO PLAY MISSION 32: AMBUSH THE VESPERS UNTIL NEW GAME+.

This mission takes place at the bottom of the Watchpoint Delta entrance that you explored at the start of Chapter 3, Mission 28: Underground Exploration – Depth 1. Surrounding the wreckage of the AB08 NEPENTHES artillery platform is a platoon of the Balam MTs. You will need to eliminate all of the enemies here as well as several more waves afterwards. Continue to fight your way through all the MTs over the multiple waves and eventually G1 Michigan will arrive with the final wave of MTs.

G1 Michigan’s AC uses a GF-ET09 TAI-YANG-SHOU Explosive Thrower, DF-GA-03 HU-BEN Gatling Gun, BML-G2/P17SPL-16 Split Missile Launcher, and a SONGBIRDS Grenade Cannon. The combination of several explosions and the consistent damage that the Gatling Gun can put constant pressure that can keep your ACS, especially if you get hit by any of his explosions. When it comes to taking him down, you just need to approach this the same way that do with many of the other ACs and repeatedly staggering it by maxing out their ACS and then dealing Direct Hit damage. When you kill G1 Michigan, you will receive a Platinum Combat Log.

Once you clear out all of the Balam MTs and defeat G1 Michigan, Mission 31: Intercept the Redguns will be defeated.

MISSION REWARDS:

400,000 Credits (COAM)

Bonus Credit Pay depending on the number of enemies eliminated

This concludes the guide for Mission 31: Intercept the Redguns. You can check out Gameranx's guide for Mission 32: Ambush the Vespers and Mission 33: Unknown Territory Survey.