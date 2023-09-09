Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – Unknown Territory Survey Walkthrough | Mission 33 Guide

After making your way through the entirety of Watchpoint Alpha and taking care of some loose ends, it is time to discover the truth behind the secrets of Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon. In Mission 33: Unknown Territory Survey, you will get the chance to go beyond the laser shield beneath Watchpoint Alpha. On the cusp of reaching your true objective, one last play by the corporations puts you in conflict with a close ally. This guide will provide a walkthrough of Mission 33: Unknown Territory Survey in Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.

Unknown Territory Survey Walkthrough In Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon

The only enemy you will face during this level is another AC pilot. Because of that, I suggest that you bring in two SG-027 ZIMMERMAN Shotguns since they can do massive ACS damage and quickly stagger the AC pilots. I also suggest using the PB-033M ASHMEAD Pile Bunker by using the Weapon Bay OS Expansion due to the amount of Direct Hit damage a charged attack can do with it even being able to nearly instantly kill one of your targets. Everything else in your AC build is up to you.

With the shield at the bottom of the Depths of the Watchpoint disabled, you can travel down further than anyone has seen in a long time. As you make through the caves beneath the facility, you will come across mutated Mealworms infused with Coral. As you make your way through the small cave system, you will come across a Part Container where you can pick up the IA-C01H: EPHEMERA Head Part.

Continue to follow the blue objective marker to traverse the cave system. When you reach the marker, a cutscene will begin and your old buddy, V.IV Rusty will arrive and a battle between the two of you will begin.

Rusty and his AC, STEEL HAZE, use an MA-E-211 SAMPU Burst Handgun, a Vvc-774LS Laser Slicer, a Vvc-703PM Plasma Missile Launcher, and an MA-J-200 RANSETSU-RF Burst Rifle that he can switch between with the Laser Slicer. The AC also uses Reverse-Jointed Legs that will give Rusty improved mobility, which plays into his approach to combat. He will quickly move around the arena while using the strong tracking of the Plasma Missiles to deal damage and build your AC. When he gets in close, the Laser Slicer can be used to unleash a flurry of melee attacks that can not only quickly stagger you but also deal a decent amount of direct damage to your AC.

Your game plan is going to be the same for many of the AC battles throughout the game: Focus on building the ACS stun meter. Get in close and quickly stagger Rusty with your shotguns. Once he is stunned, you can land a charged Pile Bunker hit if you are close enough. The one benefit that you will have due to his quick movement is the fact he has low health. This Pile Bunker can take upwards of 50% of Rusty’s health. He will use Repair Kits when he is low on health so unless you are able to hit him with a Pile Bunker and instantly kill him, you will need to repeat the process of staggering Rusty and getting Direct Hit damage until you finally destroy him. When you defeat Rusty, you will get a Platinum Combat Log.

With Rusty defeated, continue down deeper through the cave system until you reach a cliff that overlooks the lost Institute City and the home of Coral Convergence.

Once you reach Institute City, Mission 33: Unknown Territory Survey will be complete!

MISSION REWARDS:

260,000 Credits (COAM)

This concludes the guide for Mission 33: Unknown Territory Survey. You can check out Gameranx’s guide for Mission 34: Reach the Coral Convergence. Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides for Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.