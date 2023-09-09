Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – Reach the Coral Convergence Walkthrough | Mission 34 Guide

The final mission of Chapter 4 in Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon is a major turning point in the game’s story. After all the conflict and death across Rubicon, you have found Institute City and with it the location of Coral Convergence. Now, you must traverse the ruins of the once-prospering city and reach the Vascular Plant at the heart of the city. Along the way, you will find the remnants of the corporations and long-forgotten Institute technology battle against you and each other. This guide will provide a walkthrough of Mission 34: Reach the Coral Convergence for Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.

Reach the Coral Convergence Walkthrough In Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon

While many enemies in Mission 34: Reach the Coral Convergence can be dealt with by using just about any weapon you want, the final boss of the mission can be made much easier with certain weapons. I suggest using 2 SG-027 ZIMMERMAN Shotguns to stagger the boss quickly so that you can get massive Direct Hit damage. You should also use the PB-033M ASHMEAD Pile Bunker by equipping it on your back with the Weapon Bay OS Expansion. This can make the fight much easier since you can get a fully charged hit on the boss when it is stunned and can cut through most of the health in a single strike. For the final weapon, I suggest the VE-60SNA Stun Needle Launcher.

Before you head down the critical path, turn slightly to the right at Mission and start to face the tallest skyscraper in the part of the city in front of you. Assault Boost past this building and find a piece of the road that is separated from the rest of the road because a piece of it collapsed. On one of the small pieces of rubble is a Part Container. Interact with the container to get the IA-C01H: Ephemera Head part.

Head to the main road across the destroyed highway to find a few MTs from both corporations fighting each other with each side led by either a Vesper or Redgun. You will need to kill both V.VI Maeterlinck and G3 Wu Huahai, both of whom carry a Gold Combat Log.

Once both ACs are destroyed, clear out the rest of the MTs in the area and you will be able to progress further into the city. Eventually, you will reach a destroyed road overlooking a shallow lake and a bridge. Head to the bridge to continue through the mission.

As you make your way across the bridge, a HELIANTHUS wheel weapon will launch itself on the bridge. While the enemy has good armor, shooting right into the blades around the wheel or the core when it exposes itself on the side when it spews fire can quickly stun it. The HELIANTHUS carries a Bronze Combat Log. Under the bridge are 8 other HELIANTHUS wheels, all of which also carry Bronze Combat Logs so you will need to destroy all of them.

Right under the end of the destroyed bridge is the second and final Part Container which holds the IA-C01W2: MOONLIGHT Light Wave Blade.

Looking to the right of the Part Container, you will find two destroyed buildings sticking out of the water. Between the two buildings is an AC wreck that holds a Data Log. When you pick up the Log, two C-Weapong MTs will activate and attack you. They both carry Silver Combat Logs.

Now that you have secured all the collectibles in the level, progress further into the level and follow the blue objective marker until you find yourself overlooking a large hole in the ground at the base of the Vascular Plant, the central structure that controls the flow of Coral. Use the Resupply near the area and then jump down to the water below. Once at the bottom, a cutscene will play which sees the arrival of IB-01: CEL 240. This Coral-powered weapon is the last line of defense between you and Coral Convergence. It is also one of the quickest and most unique encounters you will face in the entire game, so be ready.

CEL 240 Boss Fight

CEL 240 is defined by its quick speed and numerous range attacks. The boss is extremely difficult to hit while it moves around the arena. It will also deploy drones that will fire lasers at you as well as utilize a Coral-powered Laser Blade that will also fire blade beams at you. You are going to need to learn to dodge these attacks and use these dodges as openings for punish attacks because during and for a short time after many of these moves, CEL 240 stands completely still. When you can, get in close and use your ZIMMERMAN(s) and whatever other weapon you brought it to do massive ACS stagger damage, and then use your Pile Bunker and Stun Needle Launcher when you do get the stun since you can cut the boss’s health in half from the Direct Hit damage this combo can do.

Once you deplete its health, CEL 240 will get a second health bar and will increase its Coral output. This makes all of their attacks more powerful and the boss itself a bit faster. While it has a few changes, the strategy remains the same. Keep building the stagger meter and then use your Pile Bunker and Stun Needle Launcher to deal massive damage until the boss is defeated. Check out Gameranx’s full guide on how to defeat the CEL 240 boss fight here.

Once the CEL 240 boss fight is defeated, Mission 34: Coral Convergence and Chapter 4 will be complete! You will also unlock Re-education Achievement and Trophy!

MISSION REWARDS:

520,000 Credits (COAM)

This concludes the guide for Mission 34: Coral Convergence. You can check out Gameranx’s guide for Mission 35: Escape. Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides for Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.