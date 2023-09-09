Starfield: How To Complete ‘Job Gone Wrong’ | Quest Walkthrough

The core of Starfield is freedom, and what's more freeing than helping out the Freestar Rangers and joining their ranks?

One of the best parts of Starfield is the constant flow of distractions. You could be heading to one place, and suddenly, something cool crops up that diverts your attention. This small hitch then cascades into a series of interconnected quests, and suddenly, you’ve forgotten what you were originally doing. ‘Job Gone Wrong’ is one such quest.

Heading into Freestar space is a spooky prospect. The comforts of UC settlements are easy to get accustomed to, and it’s very unlikely you’ve heard anything positive about their cowboy-inspired neighbours. If you do find yourself in their capital, Akila, then you are in for a treat.

How To Start ‘Job Gone Wrong’

This is one of the many quests that are started by walking around. When you first get to Akila you will almost certainly walk past GalBank. Turns out, the bank is being robbed and there are hostages. If this has tickled your fancy, head over to the Marshal.

The Marshal will reveal that the Shaw Gang broke into GalBank, but were not able to escape before the Rangers intervened. Now there is a stalemate and lives are at risk. You can ask the Marshal to act as an independent negotiator to try and ease the tensions. He agrees but tells you that anything you promise will not be upheld. You are going into this fully aware that you will be lying through your teeth.

Talking To The Shaw Gang

Approach GalBank and interact with the intercom. This will put you in contact with the leader of the heist. He will reveal that whilst they intended to rob the bank, they wanted it to be a quick job. They had no intention of taking hostages until the Rangers turned up.

They still don’t want to hurt anyone, which is a good sign. However, they have been locked up for a while now and the gang is getting restless. They want free passage to a ship off Akila and provided they aren’t followed, they will drop the hostages off at a safe location.

To convince them that you will submit to their demands, you are going to have to pass a persuasion check. We found this to be rather difficult – even with investment in the Persuasion Skill. If you are dead set on resolving this peacefully, be sure to save the game before attempting this.

If you succeed, the hostages are released and it’s sunshine and roses for all. If things go south, return to the Marshal.

Breaking Into The Bank

The Marshal will be appreciative of your attempt but has run out of patience. He is going to send in his men to kill the gang members. This is not a good idea as spooking the gang will likely lead to the hostages being killed. If you offer to help, he will hand you a key to the back entrance.

Enter the bank and get shooting. The hostages won’t be harmed once you are inside the bank, so stealth is not a requirement. These guys are not particularly well-armed, so you should be able to take them out without any trouble whatsoever. There are six of them, so be sure to stick to cover if they start to gang up on you.

Reward

Head back to the Marshal with the good news and he will suggest you speak to his deputy about joining the Rangers. This will start the Deputized quest. He will also reward you with the following:

5000 Credits

150 EXP

