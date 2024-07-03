Nickelodeon All-Stars Brawl 2 Welcomes TMNT Villain Rocksteady!

One can only wonder how something like Nickelodeon All-Stars Brawl 2 was not only made but that the franchise got so popular that it needed a second entry. We’ll file this under “Mysteries of Life.” Regardless of how it happened, the second game has been out for a while, and it continues to add more characters to the mix to make the roster more expansive, and player options more robust. In the latest update that has now gone live, you’ll find you have the ability to become a certain famous rhinoceros. Yep, the one and only Rocksteady has entered the brawl, and everyone should take notice!

For the record, the classic TMNT villain is based on the original 80s/90s cartoon where he got a lot of fame, not the 2012 version where he was a Russian gangster who was intentionally changed by Shredder to bolster his mutant army. We prefer the 2012 version, but we guess that one didn’t “fit the mold” of the new game. Oh well, it happens.

Regardless, this bulky rhino will be ready to charge onto the battlefield; he just won’t be able to do it that quickly. As you would expect from a tank-style character, Rocksteady can take a hit, but he won’t be racing around the battlefield that much. Instead, he’ll let his weapons do the talking, as he has a bunch that he can unleash on foes.

He even has a rocket launcher-type weapon that’ll fire multiple missiles at enemies who are trying to keep their distance from him. If you were to use this as a bit of a guard against those trying to grip the stage edge, you can ensure you get some victories.

He also has a rhino charge and a laser weapon that you know will do massive damage to foes. So, if you play Rocksteady right, you’ll be able to do more damage than you take. Or, at the very least, endure long enough until you can do the final blow to foes. Check out the reveal trailer for Rocksteady below:

As you can see, the bundle that includes Rocksteady doesn’t just come with the character, but several skins that you can use to adorn him and make him look how you want. You can buy the bundle for about $7, or you can get the Nickelodeon All-Stars Brawl 2 season pass and it comes included with it.

We’ll have to wait and see who else joins the brawl in the future.