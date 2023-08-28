Starfield Lets Players Tell Their Own Story

It’s hard to believe that we’re almost here. Starfield was first teased years ago before we had the latest-generation console platforms. However, now that the game is releasing next week, fans can finally dive deep into this epic RPG. Best of all, this is a game that looks to cater to your particular preferences. In a new tweet that went out today, Starfield developers showcase how you will tell your own story within this journey.

Bethesda’s upcoming RPG might be on quite a few player’s minds. The video game has been teased and showcased for the past couple of years. But this coming week, we’ll get to enjoy the new adventure that the developers have been working on for the past several years. While we inch closer to that finish line for Bethesda’s base game release, a new video was just dropped. The developers give a brief overview of the characters you can create and how you can further improve them as you go through the game.

In #Starfield, you get to tell your own story.



From backgrounds and traits right down to your individual skills… who will YOU become? pic.twitter.com/oPm1ox1Mj7 — Starfield (@StarfieldGame) August 28, 2023

This comes just after an earlier set of documents released today. If you don’t recall, fans have put together a breakdown of the character backgrounds, traits, and skills. That is mainly what the new video highlights as well. It starts with first customizing the look of your character. Tweak them to your liking and determine just where they come from. With backgrounds, you’re giving your protagonist a bit of history. But that’s far from the only customization Bethesda offers for your character.

After you get the look and background down, you’ll get to choose from different traits. These will give your character a bit more abilities or attributes. Some of these will prove to be incredibly useful during your journey, such as gaining access to special dialogue options. But even after that, you’ll slowly get to unlock new skills. Again, those skills can further upgrade your character’s abilities. In fact, we already know that the head of Xbox, Phil Spencer, has spent 200 hours so far with the game as he made up different builds.

Again, we don’t have long to go before Starfield is available. The video game is set to launch on September 6, 2023. Meanwhile, those with early access will find the game accessible on September 1, 2023. When this RPG is released into the marketplace, you’ll find it available for the Xbox Series X/S, PC, and the Xbox Game Pass subscription service. While we wait, you can check out a trailer for the game in the video embedded below.