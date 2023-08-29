Players Are Impressed By One Leaked Starfield Animation

Players worldwide are waiting for Bethesda to bring out their next big release. Starfield has been teased for several years while we waited on the sidelines, hopeful that this game would arrive sooner rather than later. Of course, since the initial announcement, Bethesda had been acquired by Microsoft, and that made Starfield exclusive to the Xbox Series X/S and PC platforms. But despite the now limited release of the game, fans are still eager to play this new RPG from the talented folks who brought out The Elder Scrolls and Fallout games.

Now that Starfield is nearing its release, fans continue seeking out any leaked content. Thanks to the game being mass-dropped to several media outlets and online personalities, several leaks have popped up online. From footage and documents to images, everything is being looked at closely. Of course, the wait is quickly coming to an end for players, as Starfield will arrive later this week for those who have early access. But until then, there’s another newly leaked clip that has fans ecstatic. Found on Reddit, a new clip shows our protagonist quickly grabbing a ledge and lifting themselves up.

While this might not be all that impressive to some, fans of Bethesda games are finding this smooth animation look quite an improvement. It’s a small little animation, but it has fans hopeful that all these animations and traversing the worlds will be quite a smooth process. But we’ll have to wait and see if this is the case when the game officially drops into the marketplace. Regardless, for something as small as this animation, leaving players impressed should hopefully mean the rest of the game will leave them playing endlessly. After all, we know that Phil Spencer, who is the head of Xbox, has spent over 200 hours so far in the game creating different character builds.

It’s also been reported that Starfield will be the least buggy Bethesda game at launch. So we’ll have to see just how well this game holds up when it launches into the marketplace. Again, for those of you who have early access, the game will be available to pick up and play this week. Meanwhile, the rest of us will have to wait until the game launches next week on September 6, 2023. In the meantime, you can check out a game trailer for Starfield in the video embedded below.