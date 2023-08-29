Baldur’s Gate 3: How To Learn Spells | Spell Scroll Guide

Wizards are a versatile class in Baldur's Gate 3, but they need a bit of help expanding their repertoire. This is where scrolls come in.

Magic is the most powerful force in all of Baldur’s Gate 3. Sure, some burly bloke with an axe is going to do damage when it gets there, but a mindful mage will ensure the “getting there” part is next to impossible. Being able to warp reality, bend time, and distort space is all in a day’s work – and that’s before we begin to touch on dealing damage.

Of all the spellcasters in Baldur’s Gate 3, the humble Wizard is one of the best. They are not the most powerful – heck they can be downright slow to get started – but they are versatile beyond belief. They can do everything, and with the help of scrolls, you can expedite that process with ease.

What Are Spell Scrolls?

Spell Scrolls are single-use consumables that allow any character of any class to cast the spell written on the scroll. For example, if you have a ‘Speak With The Dead’ scroll in your inventory you can have Lae’zel (a fighter with the latent magical aptitude of a toad) cast that spell effortlessly.

Once cast, the scroll is destroyed. The benefits of scroll-casting are that it doesn’t use up any of your spellcasting resources, meaning they are perfect for use in emergencies. The downside is that they are expensive. The reason for that is partially because of their second benefit – being used to learn a spell permanently.

Who Can Learn Spells From Scrolls?

Sadly only Wizards can use this feature and in fact, it is one of their defining mechanics. Wizards learn spells incredibly slowly in Baldur’s Gate 3, which puts a damper on their versatile nature. Scrolls are used to get around that weakness and accelerate their power.

Gale is a Wizard by default and is therefore ideal for imparting just about any spare scroll you have. This can expand his repertoire of spells considerably and make him far more formidable in (and out) of battle. There is a small cost for every spell learned this way, but the cost is inconsequential at best. Not only that, depending on your Subclass of choice, certain spells will be even cheaper to learn.

How To Learn Spells From Scrolls?

To learn a spell from a scroll simply select your Wizard and right-click on any scroll in your inventory. Click on ‘Learn’ and you are done. Provided you haven’t already learned that spell, you will now have a new shred of magic ready to go.

Do be aware that changing your class will remove any learned spells – even if you revert to Wizard at a later date. If you are investing heavily into scroll-learning be sure to keep your Wizard as a Wizard.

Limitations

The only limitations to scroll-based learning are limitations found with the Wizard as a whole. Namely knowing a spell doesn’t automatically allow you to use it. Instead, you will need to go through the usual rigmarole of ‘Preparing’ your spell. This will also require a Long Rest (in most cases) if you want to get a spell up and running after a study session.

That’s all we have for Baldur’s Gate 3 for now. Be sure to check out our other guides and lists for more Baldur’s Gate content.