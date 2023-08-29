Vampire Survivors: Version 1.6 Patch Notes

Vampire Survivors latest update added a whole host of tweaks, improvements, fixes and even modes. Here are the full Patch Notes.

Vampire Survivors has seen a steady stream of updates since its launch, including multiple DLC packs that have expanded the game beyond its original (hefty) form. It’s a game that came out swinging in 2021 and hasn’t stopped throwing haymakers since, and we can’t get enough of its ‘reverse bullet hell’ formula.

The latest patch to be rolled out is arguably one of the largest and most important. A lot has changed here with the inclusion of new modes and a change in engine. We have the full patch notes here so get ready to dig in. To apply the update, simply restart Steam. This will apply the patch to the main game and any DLC you have installed.

Patch Highlights

When it comes to patches, 1.6 comes out and knocks it out of the park with local co-op being added to every platform – including the recently released Switch port. This finally lets players survive the undead together. It supports up to four players and comes with some tweaks to the core formula to keep things fresh.

Check out our guide to local co-op for a complete breakdown of how this mode works.

This patch also heralds the successful launch of Vampire Survivors new enginge, with its old engine no longer receiving updates. The new engine offers a whole host of performance improvements (among other things) which is excellent news for anyone trying to run the game on a potato PC, Steam Deck, or Switch.

Full 1.6 Patch Notes

v1.6 New Features

Added local co-op mode!

Added “Disable Blood” option.

Added “Pixel Font” option.

Added “Border Type” option.

Added Twitch integration (Steam only).

Local Co-op Features

Added Friendship Amulet.

Added extra options for co-op:

-Player colour selection.

-Player outlines toggle.

-Player indicators toggle.

-UI Selection tint toggle.

-Controller/Keyboard assignment toggle.

-Sequential chest mode toggle.

Added support for Steam Remote Play Together.

Bug Fixes, Improvements, Corrections

Fixed Crimson Shroud explosions not counting as retaliatory damage.

Fixed Coin sound being more high-pitched during gold fever vs. the original engine.

Fixed Santa Water hitbox position.

Fixed an issue where La Borra and Ophion would not despawn properly when off-screen.

Fixed an issue where Super Turbo Candybox II could be shown in a chest multiple times.

Fixed an issue where the game would freeze at the end of the Director fight in some situations.

Fixed Random Events showing in “special Cappella Magna” & “Eudaimonia M.”.

Fixed a spawn position issue with the Drowner in the Boss Rash stage.

Fixed the issue with golden eggs being incorrectly applied in the Astral Stair stage.

Fixed an issue where projectiles supporting Heart of Fire Arcana were triggering retaliation explosions instead of weapon explosions.

Updated translations with new text entries, options etc.

Added extra error handling to DLC loading.

Fixed an issue with the save conflict popup not displaying correctly on certain devices.

Fixed an issue where timestamps were not displayed in local time for save conflicts.

Fixed total egg count not updating when buying from the merchant or picking up Golden Eggs which caused Egg Man to not show up.

Fixed evolution highlights not covering the entire item in the Grimoire.

Improvements to caching and performance of options menu.

Fixed the issue with Trickster appearing in the non-inverted library.

Removed Stained Window from weapon summary list.

Multiple navigation arrows are fixed across the UI.

Fixed a crash that could happen when the Gorgeous Moon weapon was removed.

Fixed issue with sprite generation which resulted in higher vertex counts causing gradient tinting to not work.

Enabled missing gradient tint and corrected depth sorting of Mirage projectiles.

Fixed an issue where the username was not visible on the main menu.

Fixed issue with equipment panel spacing.

Fixed pause button alpha not matching the original engine.

Fixed potential crash related to equipment panel.

Fixed issue with Gem physics offsets.

Fixed item found particles spinning too quickly on high refresh rate monitors.

Fixed Metaglio merging not showing in the equipment panel.

General improvements to formatting and alignment of items in the equipment panel.

Fixed sprite sizing across all panels.

Optimised tilemap loading.

Fix for UI popups being on the wrong layer in some situations.

Fixed avatar Infernas weapon not showing on the secrets page.

Fixed a sorting order issue for cursors and their icons.

Updated how toastie is spawned to more closely match the original engine, and to ensure it is hidden when leaving gameplay.

Added switching of Syuuto’s song during weapon evolution.

Removed “RELEASE” from the version number on the main menu.

Fixed Gallo Tower fog positioning to cover transparent borders in the landscape.

Fixed tiling backgrounds starting offset.

Updated the default pitch of all SFX to better match the source.

Fixed scroll bar speed across multiple UI pages.

Updated incorrect Silent Sanctuary Arcana icon.

Fixed crash on boot up with iOS platform under certain situations.

Updated Level Up to fill out extra items when less than 3 are available and you are less than level 3.

Fixed crash when certain trisection events triggered for a second time in the same run.

Fixed resistances not showing properly in the bestiary.

Fixed Orochimaro’s neck graphic being displayed upside down.

Fixed an issue where the weapon store may have no weapons left, only passives, and not grant you anything.

Fixed Drowner water edges being visible when using transparent borders in gameplay.

Fixed hidden weapons not being checked when activating some arcana.

Fixed an issue with Astral Stair spinning portraits moving too slowly.

Updated collider on the boss mummy enemies.

Fix for Tides of the Foscari evolutions not showing in the Grimoire by default prior to seeing/unlocking.

Updated the spawn location of the Academy Badge to spawn on land in Lake Foscari.

Fixed an issue where the Drowner is not dismissed in some scenarios.

Tweak to enemy rotation to more closely match the original engine.

Fix for enemy wiggle not being processed accurately.

Updated pixelated font rendering to improve clarity and performance.

Fixed pivot points of enemies.

Reduced weight of the fallback font to bring other languages in line with thickness of EN.

Fixed some missing translations in Character Selection.

Fixed a soft-lock when fighting Jen-Ne-Viv boss.

Fixed missing translation for grimoire title.

Added translations to trisection events.

Fixed visual issue with Eleanor’s sprite position after Je-Ne-Viv boss transition.

Fixed equipment stats moving down the screen randomly when opening certain UI pages.

Fixed an issue with the 16:10 aspect masking during gameplay.

Fixed an issue where the default language was always forcefully applied.

Added missing Victory Sword check to Stalker and Drowner enemies.

Optimised in-game stats panel.

Fixes to back buttons to resolve various navigation issues.

Fixed retaliation issue with Eskizzibur.

Fixed the Drowner enemy in Boss Rash not spawning at the correct location.

Clamped the player’s movement speed between min and max integer values to stop the game from crashing under extreme speeds.

Fixed issue with trisection event text overlapping gold fever.

Improved the way that out-of-bounds pickups move towards players.

Added option to disable moving background in Astral Stair.

Fixed an issue where pickups were being despawned too quickly, meaning maps always showed them.

Fixed an error when showing weapon evolutions for players who are maxed out.

Fixed error where Cold Explosions were triggering on already dead targets.

Fixed the usage of various incorrect sprites throughout the game.

Updated the list of Red and Blue weapons.

Fixed Ophion not despawning correctly which sometimes caused a crash.

Fixed Drowner movement speeds and positioning (in particular when in Hyper mode)

Fixed a situation where invalid stage data could cause a crash.

Updated DLC Store button location on mobile.

Fixed an issue where Sole Solution was not pausing.

Fixed an issue where particle reformatting could cause a crash on the Level Up screen.

Fixed various enemy spawning differences to better match the original engine.

Fixed an issue with tiled enemy spawns not matching the original engine.

Corrected gameplay zoom level to better match the original engine.

Fixed a bug with the Delete Save Data option not appearing anymore.

Added missing SFX for Summon Night and Echo Night

Added missing SFX for Candybox opening

Updated credits.

Fix for revives triggering twice.

Fixes for particle effect sizes and duration on Level Up and Arcana.

Various small fixes for VFX at different aspect ratios.

Pentagram flash now obeys Flashing VFX in the options.

UI Pages can now be scrolled quickly using shoulder buttons on controllers.

Fixed page up down in pages with non-uniformly sized elements (e.g. options page), also fixed page up down not working at all in the ingame options page

Fix for Linux launch issues and missing steam overlay

Fixed lingering images on screen sides after completing the yellow sign collection animation

Improvements to Arcana selection navigation.

Optimised Thunder Loop Projectile to reduce hitch after evolving.

Fixed Gorgeous Moon display colours and alpha.

Fix scroll snapping when using the mouse on a tickbox after having scrolled

Fix for secrets page using incorrect character texture (DLC only) for unlocks popup.

Updated config for Rosary SFX.

Fixed audio issue with vacuum.

Fix for pickup vacuum behaviour differences.

Fixing DLC enemies appearing in credits if you don’t own DLC.

Fixes for Luminaire’s VFX.

Fix for walking characters hiding too early during preloader.

Fixed an issue with CherryStarsWeapon/Projectile not despawning its sprites and effects properly.

Fixed an issue where the bone giant weapon was not being removed properly during special events.

Weapon Selection: Header size adjustment.

Stage Select: Tweaked font size/alignment.

Game Over

Updated button animations.

Updated text animations.

Updated revive animations.

Updated timings.

Improvements to pixelation effect on Game Over.

Level Up

Updated buttons, VFX and hierarchy.

Fixed item icon sizing.

Final Fireworks

Ray scale tweaks.

Great Jubilee weapon reveal is now above the fireworks.

Updated positions, tweens and material of the rays.

Now only updating fireworks once per trigger.

Item Found

Particles are now bigger and have a longer duration.

Fixed item icon sizing.

Merchant/Shop

Corrected button alignment.

Fixed item icon sizing.

Fixed a layering issue with the scrollbar

Stage Complete

Updated button animations.

Updated text animations.

Updated revive animations.

Updated timings.

Character Found

Button position tweaks.

Ray scale tweaks.

Fixes for tweens on exiting the panel.

Various improvements to panel closing animation.

Now only updating fireworks once per trigger.

Updated positions, tweens and material of the rays.

Improvements to burst effect timing.

Starts off dark by default.

Fixes for particles and spinning.

Arcana Selection

Validated sizes of both arcana card selections.

Card selection size adjustment.

Arcana panel (on the right) is now the correct size.

Info panel text sizing and alignment improved.

Fixed card corner sizes.

Fixes for skip button corners.

Fixes for card selection corners.

Various timing changes and improvements.

Updated particle size and density.

Get and Random buttons now have thicker borders.

Unlocked count is now displayed at the top.

Pause Menu

Arcana panels were the wrong size.

Fixed scroll view in-game options.

Bestiary

Fixes to the colour and transparency of the divider.

Improvements to list alignment.

Navigation fixes.

Fixes to text formatting.

Fix for scroll when hovering.

Fix for content fitting issues.

Fixes for various special enemy entries.

Basic bestiary enemies now correctly match the enemy size.

Secrets

Input button updated.

Particle size and masking updated.

Now scales the title out on click.

Added page divider line.

Unlocks Menu

Fixed incorrect frames used for arcana.

Coin prizes are now displayed correctly.

Fixed broken language key on coin prizes.

Fixed incorrect panel icons for unlocks.

Corrected text sizing.

Fixed navigation.

Fix for scale of character rewards.

Unlock, description and icons updated.

Text available size and space updated to fix resizing.

PowerUps

Aligned info panel text.

Fixed powerup level slot being on by default.

Fixes to item font size and colour.

Character Select

Fixed bug with scale of price.

Sizing updates.

Tweaked font size/alignment.

Credits screen

Fixed Conga line visibility.

Fixed navigation.

Collection

Fix for collection item question mark size.

Updated info panel icon sizing.

Treasure Chests

Reduced delay on level 1 chest done button.

Reduced delay on level 2 chest done button.

Adjusted treasure chest ribbon length.

Tweaked timings for treasure skips.

New skip animations.

New skip timings.

Updated intro blast speed.

Updated intro chest positioning.

Updated intro chest animation.

Fixed open button behaviour.

Adjusted curved ribbon in level 3 chests.

Adjusted far left and right reel sorting.

Made bubbles fade in instead of appearing.

Adjusted level 3 reel positions.

Adjusted stars behind weapon reveal.

Fixed the background circle shape, speed and alpha.

Tweaked open and done button sizes.

Separated arrows from open and done buttons.

The open button now rotates out correctly.

Adjusted fireworks sorting order.

Changed flash and ring sorting order to be over the reels.

Stopping background panel lighting up in level 1 chests.

Updated order of level 2 chest wining pattern.

Moved fireworks behind chests.

Made coin count up scale in, not just appear.

Adjusted flash scale and position.

Adjusted position of level 2 reels and coin display.

Changed when coin particles stop in level 1 & 2 chests.

Adjusted ring scale amount.

Changed layer of coin value.

Updated anim to scale out the coin value.

The “done” button now rotates in instead of appearing.

Added delay to coin value pulsing.

Added delay to “done” button.

Changed position of coin value.

Changed timing to ring scaling down.

Updated info panel icon sizing.

That’s all we have on Vampire Survivors for now. Be sure to check out our other guides, lists, and walkthroughs for more content.