Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon takes some time to get used to, especially for first-time mech pilots who are diving into the series for the first time. In the Garage of the game, which is unlocked after completing Mission 1: Illegal Entry, players can find a deep training system that allows them to go through pre-made simulations that will break down the basics of the game. These tutorials include explanations for basic movement and mechanics as well as a look at how to get a hand over different types of AC builds. Along with teaching you how to play, completing these training missions will unlock exclusive weapons and parts as well as an Achievement/Trophy. This guide will explain to players how to unlock all Training Programs in Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.

How to Unlock All Training Programs In Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon

There are a total of 7 Training Programs in Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon. 6 of these missions are unlocked after completing specific missions in the game’s main story while the final one is unlocked upon completing all the previous Training missions. These missions are broken down into 3 categories: Beginner Training, Intermediate Support, and the final Advanced Mercenary Certification.

Below is all 7 Training Program in Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon and how to unlock them:

Beginner Training 1: Basic Controls – Unlocked After Mission 1: Illegal Entry

Beginner Training 2: Combat Fundamental – Unlocked After Mission 2: Destroy Artillery Installations

Intermediate Support 1: Assembling an AC – Unlocked After Mission 07: Destroy the Weaponized Mining Ship

Intermediate Support 2: Reverse-Jointed ACs – Unlocked After Mission 07: Destroy the Weaponized Mining Ship

Intermediate Support 3: Tetrapod ACs – Unlocked After Mission 08: Operation Wallclimber

Intermediate Support 4: Tank ACs – Unlocked After Mission 08: Operation Wallclimber

Advanced Mercenary Certification: Unlocked After Completing Intermediate Support 4: Tank ACs

As said previously, each of the Programs will reward the player with a weapon or part, all of which are related in some way to the training that was just completed. Below are all of the rewards that players receive for completing the Training Programs in Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon:

Beginner Training 1: Basic Controls Machine Gun: MG-014 LUDLOW

Beginner Training 2: Combat Fundamental Linear Rifle: LR-036 CURTIS

Intermediate Support 1: Assembling an AC Booster Part: ALULA/21E FCS Part: FC-006 ABBOT Generator Part: VP-20S

Intermediate Support 2: Reverse-Jointed ACs Laser Handgun: VP-66LH

Intermediate Support 3: Tetrapod ACs Grenade Launcher: DF-GR-07 GOU-CHEN

Intermediate Support 4: Tank ACs Vertical Missile Launcher: BML-G1/P01VTC-04 Advanced Mercenary Certification Training Program

Advanced Mercenary Certification Certification: Advanced Mercenary



Upon completing Advanced Mercenary Certification, you will also unlock the Training Complete Achievement and Trophy.

Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides for Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.