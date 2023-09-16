Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – LOGHUNT Explained | Combat Log Hunter Rank and Reward List

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon comes with several secrets to discover as you take jobs and contracts across the titular wartorn planet. One of the types of collectibles you will find is known as Combat Logs which are part of the LOGHUNT Program set up by the character ALLMIND. There are 60 Combat Log collectibles in Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon and getting them will get you an Achievement as well as a collection of really great rewards. Before you jump into getting these Logs, it is important to have an understanding of what exactly this program is and the rewards you get from it. This guide will provide players with an explanation of LOGHUNT and list out all of its rewards in Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.

LOGHUNT Explained In Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon

The LOGHUNT system is introduced after you complete Mission 2: Destroy Artillery Installations and Mission 3: Grid 135 Cleanup. After this mission is complete, you will see your Hunter Rank under your emblem on the Garage menu and will start to see an icon appear on specific enemies. You will need to defeat the enemies that have an icon to the left of their health bar as shown in the image below to earn the Combat Log. Collecting these Combat Logs will add them to a collection which will provide rewards when you reach certain milestones. There are 4 tiers of Combat Logs: Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum. The higher the tier, the more they add to the Hunter Rank.

You can find guides on where to find all of the Combat Logs in Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon broken down by Chapter below.

Each time you collect a certain number of Combat Logs, you will level up your Hunter Rank with each tier providing you a unique reward at each rank. These rewards range from new weapons to AC body parts. You can find the full list for all of the Hunter Ranks below:

Hunter Rank 1: 04-101 MIND ALPHA Arms Part

Hunter Rank 2: Detonating Bazooka

Hunter Rank 3: 06-041 MIND ALPHA Legs Part

Hunter Rank 4: 45-091 JVLN BETA Detonating Missile Launcher

Hunter Rank 5: 07-061 MIND ALPHA Core Part

Hunter Rank 6: 44-143 HMMR Plasma Thrower

Hunter Rank 7: 06-042 MIND BETA Legs Part

Hunter Rank 8: IB-C03G: NGI 000 Generator Part

Hunter Rank 9: 45-091 ORBT Laser Orbit

Hunter Rank 10: 20-081 MIND ALPHA Head Part

Hunter Rank 11: IB-C03F: WLT 001 FCS Part

Hunter Rank 12: 44-142 KRSV Multi Energy Rifle

Hunter Rank 13: IB-C03B: NGI 001 Booster Part

Hunter Rank 14: 20-082 MIND BETA Head Part

Hunter Rank 15: IB-C03W2: WLT 101 Coral Oscillator

When you find all of the Combat Logs in the game, you will reach Hunter Rank 15 and will unlock the Combat Log Collector Achievement and Trophy!