Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – Best Missions to Grind Credits | Money Farm Guide

The money in Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, known as Credits or COAM, plays an important part in the game’s economy. A majority of the weapons and parts for your AC are purchased from the in-game shop and since your builds and gear are integral to the gameplay of FromSoftware’s mecha title, it is important to be able to buy the things you want. Playing through the game normally will definitely net you a lot of money along the way but some players might want to just boot up a mission or two and quickly build a large bank account to ensure they never need to worry about money. Some missions in the game are short and easy enough that players can replay them to quickly build up their Credits. This guide will tell players some of the best missions to grind for money in Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.

Best Missions to Grind In Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon

I will be presenting two early missions found in the game’s first chapter that players will gain access to early on and can revisit in order to Credit Farm without getting too far into the game. These missions will be simple with limited combat and short completion times so that you can repeat the processes over and over and do so as quickly as possible. I will also include two more mid-game missions that will take a little more time to reach but are still very easy and provide shockingly big payouts.

Mission 5: Destroy The Tester AC

This mission consists of a single enemy and serves as the introduction to AC battles for a first-time player. When you tackle this mission for the first time, it might take some getting used to since you are still learning the game. After some practice and powerful weapons, this fight becomes a cakewalk. Using (admittedly very powerful) weapons that are unlocked during Chapter 2, I was able to defeat this enemy in around 20 seconds, a time that is mostly made up of boosting from the starting point to the enemy. The SG-027 ZIMMERMAN Shotguns that you unlock by completing Mission 14: Ocean Crossing and then purchasing them for 115,000 COAM. Using two of these weapons will instantly stagger the AC if both hit land, leaving it open to deal massive amounts of damage. If you use a fully charged strike from the PB-033M ASHMEAD Pile Bunker (Unlocked after Mission 11: Attack the Watchpoint, purchasable for 185,0000 COAM) while they are stunned can kill the enemy in a single blow, ending the mission.

You will be rewarded with around 90,000 COAM for each playthrough, meaning that if you are as proficient as my example you could be making around 1 million Credits in just 10 minutes by just killing a single enemy over and over.

Mission 6: Attack The Dam Complex

This mission takes a bit more time than the previous one but you are able to skip just about all combat in the level by quickly boosting from objective to objective to complete the mission without dealing with any of the defenses. You will need to destroy 4 generators, all marked by objective markers. There are many enemies found at the Dam Complex but besides one wave of enemies you need to destroy after taking out the second generator, you can skip all of them and just take straight paths to each marker. Once the fourth generator is destroyed, the mission will immediately end no matter the number of enemies remaining. This will take around 3 minutes when it is all said and done, but you will earn around 190,000 COAM per playthrough of this level.

Mission 18: Tunnel Sabatoge

This mission is found in Chapter 3 and while you will need to further in the game before you are able to play it than the previous levels listed, it is even easier to complete than Mission 6. All you need to do in this level is quickly reach the bottom of a cave system and attack a generator. Once the generator is destroyed, you will need to flee from the cave as a Coral eruption occurs. If you only focus on the mission, you should be able to earn around 130,000 COAM while firing only a single shot.

Mission 22: Destroy The Special Force Craft

While all of the previous missions I mentioned don’t force you into massive battles, I do want to include Mission 22: Destroy the Special Force Craft because it is a battle that can be completed very quickly for a massive payout. It is important that this is a Decision Mission so you will need to make sure you select this mission when given the choice between it and Mission 21: Eliminate the Enforcement Squads or you will need to go through to a New Game+ playthrough to gain access to it. Once you have the mission available, the entire level is made up of a single battle against the CATAPHRACT tank.

I would suggest using SG-027 ZIMMERMAN shotguns to do massive damage to both the target’s health and ACS meter as well as the PB-033M ASHMEAD Pile Bunker for when you need to do a lot of Direct Hit damage. You will need to hit the MT core found attached to the center chassis between its front two treads to deal any damage to the tank. Using the ZIMMERMANs you will be able to instantly stagger the tank every single time you are able to hit it with both hits. This gives you the chance to use the Pile Bunker to do Direct Hit damage. The CATAPHRACT has a decent amount of health so you will need to repeat this process a few times but you should be able to complete the mission in about a minute. With the time it takes to load out and back into the mission, the whole process should take around 2-3 minutes. This is a bit longer than many of the other missions and can be a bit more of a challenge than those listed above, but you will get a massive payout at around 300,000 COAM.

These are some of the best places to gain money in Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon! Use each of these quick and profitable missions to build a lot of Credits to make sure that you are able to purchase every weapon and part that you could want!