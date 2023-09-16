Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – Coral Export Denial Walkthrough | New Game++ Mission 26-B Guide

After completing your first two playthroughs of Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon and seeing the Fires of Raven Ending and Liberator of Rubicon Ending, you be able to access the Alea Iacta Est Ending by making certain choices in your subsequent playthroughs. One of the choices that you will need to make is to play Mission 26-B: Coral Export Denial found during a Decision Mission in Chapter 3. ALLMIND contacts and designates you as a candidate for the Coral Release Project. To ensure the corporation doesn’t interfere with their plan, you must stop them from taking the Coral that they plan on transporting from researching their research station. This guide will provide a walkthrough of Mission 26-B: Coral Export Denial in Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.

Coral Export Denial Walkthrough In Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon

You will need to make a few choices throughout your third playthrough to gain access to this mission since it is exclusively tied to the Alea Iacta Est ending. You will first need to play Mission 7-B: Escort the Weaponized Mining Ship in Chapter 1. This will provide a few different missions throughout the game but all of them up until you play Coral Export Denial are required to progress so you won’t need to worry about making any additional decisions until you reach Chapter 3. After you complete Mission 25: Defend the Dam Complex, you will be given a choice between Mission 25: Historic Data Recovery and Mission 25-B: Coral Export Denial. You will need to pick the Coral Export Denial Decision Mission to play this level.

You will need to destroy several Transport Helicopters as they attempt to escape the level while carrying Coral. If a Transport is able to escape the area, Kate Markson will destroy it for you but you are limited to the number of Transports that are allowed to leave. A total of 4 can escape with the mission still being able to be completed but if 5 or more Helicopters escape, you will fail the mission instantly.

At the start of the mission, 4 Transport Helicopters carrying Coral will be marked around a small landing area. When you are spotted by the enemies in the area, the Helicopters will start to flee. Once you destroy all of the marked Helicopters, 2 more near the Fueling Base core will take off.

Once they are destroyed, a new marker will appear to lead you to a new area with more Transport Helicopters. There are a total of 6 Transport Helicopters here. Destroy them all to unlock the third and final location that has Transport Helicopters.

This final area will see multiple waves of Transport Helicopters making their way through a canyon trying to escape beneath the base’s bridge while having multiple LC snipers covering their escape. These waves come in a variety of heights with some moving at the top of the canyon while others stay low to the water. If you need to get up high quickly to battle those higher waves, you can use the catapults just beneath the bridge to get back into the air. There are a total of 19 Helicopters in this final area. They appear in the following waves:

2 Helicopters low

2 Helicopters high

5 Helicopters low

2 Helicopters high and 2 Helicopters low

2 Helicopters high

4 Helicopters low and 5 Helicopters high

Once the final Coral Transport Helicopter is destroyed, Mission 26-B: Coral Export Denial will be complete!

There are no collectibles in Mission 26-B: Coral Export Denial.

MISSION REWARDS:

110,000 Credits (COAM)

