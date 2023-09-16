Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – All New Game+ and New Game++ Combat Log Locations | Combat Log Collector Achievement Guide

While you take contracts and complete missions in Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, there are several collectibles that you can come across that provide you with unique unlocks and weapons along the way. These collectibles are known as Combat Logs and as the name suggests, they are items that you are going to need to really fight for if you want to get them. Collecting all of the Combat Logs in the game will unlock the Combat Log Collector Achievement and Trophy. Some of these Logs can be found by certain defeating enemies that are required for progressing through the mission, but some of these Log-carrying foes are very missable. So, allow me to point you in the direction of all of these Combat Logs.

After you complete your story for the first time, you will gain access to the New Game+ mode of the game. This provides new missions in your playthrough along with several new Combat Logs for you to collect. This guide will show players where to find all Combat Logs in New Game+ and New Game++ of Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.

All New Game+ and New Game++ Combat Log Locations In Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon

Players will need to defeat specific enemies that have an icon to the left of their health bar. Collecting these Combat Logs will add them to a collection which will provide rewards when you reach certain milestones. There are 4 tiers of Combat Logs: Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum. The higher the tier, the more they add to the Combat Log level. There are a total of 12 Combat Logs found in New Game+ and New Game++ across 8 different missions.

Attack The Dam Complex [Alt. Mission]

In New Game+, you will play the alternate version of Mission 6: Attack the Dam Complex. After destroying the second generator, you will be contacted by the Rubicon Liberation Front who will offer you more Credits if you decide to betray the Redguns. Not only will this unlock other missions later in your playthrough, but it will give you the chance to get one more Combat Log. Betraying the Reguns will force you to go after G5 Iguaza and G4 Volta. Volta carries a Gold Combat Log.

Prisoner Rescue

To gain access to this mission, you will need to betray the Redguns in Mission 6: Attack the Dam Complex. You will begin the mission next to an RLF-controlled Transport Helicopter on the outskirts of the destroyed city where both Mission 1 and Mission 2 took place. Instead of going toward the blue objective marker, go to the left area, marked in the first picture below. You will find a Tetrapod in this area carrying a Silver Combat Log. Defeat this Tetrapod to get this collectible.

Stop The Secret Data Breach

You will also unlock this mission if you betray the Redguns in Attack the Dam Complex or play Mission 7-B: Escort the Weaponzied Mining Ship in New Game++. Right at the start of the mission, enter the closed door and jump down to the floor below. If you use the Scanner while standing near the location of the first hacking device and look down, you will see 3 MTs underneath the floor. To reach this area that the MTs are in, boost back up to the first floor and look to the right side of the room from the entrance to see a smelter. There is a pipe to the right of the smelter that is big enough the travel through. Follow this path all the way to another pipe that leads down. In his area is where you will find the MTs, all 3 of them carrying Bronze Combat Logs. Destroy all of them to get the collectibles.

Return to the smelter and go to the right out of the pipe. Go through the door on the right path of the upper platform. Once in the next room beyond the hallway, you will find one of the hacking devices that you need to destroy for the level’s main objective. To the left of the hacking device is a door you can open as well as an already open door at the opposite side of the room. Leave the closed door for now and go through the open door. You will find a Tetrapod MT in this hallway carrying a Silver Combat Log.

Defend The Dam Complex

Mission 25-B: Defend the Dam Complex will be made available to play if you choose Mission 18-B: Prevent the Corporate Salvage of New Tech.

You will be tasked with taking out two AC mercenary pilots named Chartreuse and King. The battle against this duo sees the two of them utilize the hover capabilities of their AC Legs to attack you from above, but they aren’t too much more difficult than the average AC you’ve faced throughout the game. While ACs also have fairly decent ACS recovery and force you to keep the pressure on them if you want a hope of staggering them, the duo will be separated at the start of the battle which gives you the chance to target one AC at a time. Both pilots do have a few Repair Kits just like other ACs in the game, so just be aware they might get a few heals even if you are able to deal massive damage to extend the fight. Both Chartreuse and King have Platinum Combat Logs which you will receive upon defeating them.

Underground Exploration – Depth 2 [Alt. Mission]

If you have completed Mission 13-B: Stop the Security Breach in your current playthrough, you will experience the alternate version of Mission 29: Underground Exploration – Depth 2. The mission will remain largely the same but when you enter the room where you would fight G5 Iguazu, you will instead be ambushed by a pilot named Coldcall. Defeat him and you will receive a Platinum Combat Log.

Survey the Uninhabited Floating City [Alt. Mission]

Just like the previous Log, this collectible is found in an Alternate version of a previous mission but it can only be accessed while on the path to the Alea Iacta Est. Similar to the mission Stop the Security Breach, you will need to play Mission 7-B: Escort the Weaponized Mining Ship to gain access to this version of this mission. The level will play out as it normally does until the very end where the PCA HC Helicopter that is supposed to act as the final encounter for the mission is destroyed by Thumb Dolmayan. You will now need to defeat him to complete the mission. You will get a Platinum Combat Log upon defeating him.

Eliminate V.III

This is another mission that is made available to you as you progress toward the Alea Iacta Est ending. After playing through Mission 7-B: Escort the Weaponized Mining Ship, progress through the game and then play Mission 26-B: Coral Export Denial when you are given the choice between Mission 25: Historic Data Recovery and Coral Export Denial. This will be the last decision you need to make as when you reach the Decision Mission between Mission 31: Intercept the Redguns and Mission 32: Ambush the Vespers, Mission 32-B: Eliminate V.III will also be a choice. Select Eliminate V.III to access this mission.

O’Keeffe is one of the more simple AC battles in the game and that’s because of his susceptibility to being staggered and his shockingly low health. If you can land a fully charged Pile Bunker attack when the boss is stunned, you will deal around 60% of V.III’s total health in Direct Hit damage. Even though he does have Repair Kits for when he gets low on health, it is possible for you to completely skip these repairs and cut him down in a single strike. If he does get his heals in, it’s not too much to worry about because all you need to do is stagger him again and you should be able to make quick work of him. O’Keeffe will drop a Platinum Combat Log.

MIA

If you played Mission 32-B: Eliminate V.III, you will play the alternate version of Mission 34: Reach the Coral Convergence. When you finish this mission by killing V.II Snail, you will gain access to Mission 35-B: MIA. Progress through the At the start of the mission, follow the objective marker through the facility until you reach the central cave system. Boost up to the bridge up to the left of the area. Don’t immediately land on the bridge because a huge burst of fire will blast through a tunnel, engulfing all the enemies on the bridge. You can now go through the tunnel that the fire came from to progress further up Depth 2. Once you go through the door the fire came from, you will enter the room where you battle G5 Iguazu or Coldcall in Mission 29: Underground Exploration – Depth 2. As you make your way to the next door, a group of MTs and a Heavy Calvary Unit will attack you.

After destroying the Calvary units that attack you, continue making your way up Depth 2. You will reach another closed door with Balam, Arquebus, and ALLMIND forces battling each other. Go into the room to the right of the door you are supposed to go through and drop down an opening on the floor to find G6 Red fighting against enemies. Help him fight against these enemy forces. Once all the other enemies are defeated, he will turn his attention to you. Kill him to get a Gold Combat Log.

With all of that done, you will now have collected every Combat Log for the mission found in New Game+ and New Game++. If you have found and collected all of the other Combat Logs in the game as well, you will reach Hunter Rank 15 and unlock the Combat Log Collector Achievement and Trophy!