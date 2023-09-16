Getting new weapons and parts for your mech in Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon is a key part of the experience as you are able to customize your loadout to create distinct playstyles that can turn the tide of battle. While there are many weapons and parts you can buy from the in-game shop, there are also many of them that are hidden in the many missions of the main campaign. These hidden items are found in Parts Containers and players that want to fully complete their arsenal will need to find all of them. This guide will show players where to find all of the hidden Part Containers in Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.

All Part Container Locations In Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon

There are a total of 20 Part Containers found across 10 different missions. 18 of these Part Containers can be found on your first playthrough but the final 2 are found in a mission that is exclusive to the Alea Iacta Est ending which requires you to complete both the Fires of Raven and Liberator of Rubicon endings and then make a series of choices throughout a subsequent playthrough. You can find Gameranx’s guide on how to access the Alea Iacta Est ending, including Mission 36-B: Regain Control Of The Xylem, here.

Infiltrate Grid 086

Go through the door and boost up to a vent. Make your way through the vent to reach the room shown in the first image below. You will see a destroyed door leading to the path you are supposed to go down. Turn around from this door and go to the far right corner of the room to find a Part Container. Open the container and you will find the HC-3000 WRECKER Head Part.

Make your way to the next room and go over to the left where a smelter can be found with molten metal being poured into it. There is an opening in this smelting machine that you can climb into to find a hidden room. Here, you will battle another AC Pilot carrying a Gold Combat Log.

Head back out the pipe you entered the hidden room in and take a right to find another room. Jump down to the floor below and clear out the area of enemies. Here is where you will find the third Part Container in Mission 12. Inside the container is the CC-3000 WRECKER Core Part.

Now, follow the marker to a door in the room with the smelter and progress into the machine. Once through the door, you will see a structure that you will need to fly over to. Go to the platform a little to the right which my character is looking at in the image below.

Follow the blue objective marker to find yourself overlooking a group of MT units along with a Tetrapod unit that has a rocket launcher on its shoulder along with a metal shield, all gathered in front of a large door with the RaD logo pained on it. Instead of going down to fight the MTs, go to the right of this platform and follow the path to find the last Part Container which holds the 2C-3000 WRECKER Legs Part.

Tunnel Sabotage

Once the mission starts, enter the cave and progress through the first few areas of small rooms and crevices until you reach a large cave system. While your blue objective mark will be telling you to go deeper, look up to see a bridge going across the two walls of the area. Fly up there and then go to the left to find another room.

This room contains several enemies, including a PCA LC sniper standing on the second level of the area. Kill the LC to get a Bronze Combat Log.

Go up to the level that the LC sniper was on to see a giant generator. Sitting in front of the machine is a Part Container. Inside you will find the IA-C01W1 NEBULA Plasma Rifle.

Survey The Uninhabited Floating City

Continue to follow the beacons. As you approach the second beacon after the generator you just powered down, you will sell a building to the left where a flying drone will take off and attack you. On top of this building is a Part Container. Inside the container is the IA-C01G: AORTA Generator Part.

Eliminate “Honest” Brute

Continue to make your way down into Grid 012 until you reach the area that has several lasers guarding the area. All of these lasers are connected to a cannon that will fire at you if you touch the laser. Looking down at the laser-covered area, you will see a left and a right platform. On the left platform, you will find a Part Container in the area shown in the photos below. Inside this container is the WB-0010 Double Trouble Chainsaw Left Arm weapon.

Now it’s time to make your way to the next area. Go past all the lasers and drop down to the platform shown below. Before you progress across, go to the area to the right, shown in the center image below. Follow this path all the way to the end to find another Part Container. Inside is the BC-06-00 12345 Booster Part.

Once inside you will need to drop through a room once again heavily guarded by lasers. On the right side of the room is the third and final Part Container holding the WB-0000 BAD COOK Flamethrower Arm weapon.

Underground Exploration – Depth 1

After making their way down to a certain point, a partition will appear and block your path and a group of MTs will appear. Defeat them and head up to the platform shown in the first image below to find a generator to open the floor. Before continuing down, go to the back wall of the area where you found the generator to find a Part Container that holds the IA-C01L: EPHEMERA Legs.

Underground Exploration – Depth 2

After defeating G5 Iguazu and Resupplying, continue through Depth 2. Just beyond the room that you fought the AC pilot in you will a giant defensive mech known as the ENFORCER attack a group of MTs on the bridge. Follow the target down to another bridge lower in the area and then follow it all the way to where it closes and locks a door just like the one you opened at the start of the level. Go into the room directly to the right to find two MTs who are carrying Bronze Combat Logs. Also in the room with these MTs is a Part Container. This Part Container has the IA-C01B Gills Booster Part.

Return to the lock door and go back through the entrance of the tunnel you are currently in. When you are standing on the bridge, face the tunnel that has the locked door and look over the left side of the bridge to find a path down further into the cave. Follow this path down until you find a pipe that you can use to enter this part of Depth 2.

At the other end of the pipe is a catapult that will launch you up into the sky to reach the next level of the facility. Directly in front of you is a platform that has the second and final Part Container where you will be able to collect the IA-C01A: EPHEMERA Arms Part.

Underground Exploration – Depth 3

Before making your way to the central structure from the platform, look to the right and head to the platform that is across a small gap to find a Part Container. You will find the IA-C01F: OCELLUS FCS Part inside the container.

There is a bridge next to the second enemy with the Combat Log. At the very end of this bridge is the second and final Part Container for the mission. Interact with the container to collect the IA-C01C: EPHEMERA Core Part.

Unknown Territory Survey

With the shield at the bottom of the Depths of the Watchpoint disabled, you can travel down further than anyone has seen in a long time. As you make through the caves beneath the facility, you will come across mutated Mealworms infused with Coral. As you make your way through the small cave system, you will come across a Part Container where you can pick up the IA-C01H: EPHEMERA Head Part.

Reach The Coral Convergence

Before you head down the critical path, turn slightly to the right at Mission and start to face the tallest skyscraper in the part of the city in front of you. Assault Boost past this building and find a piece of the road that is separated from the rest of the road because a piece of it collapsed. On one of the small pieces of rubble is a Part Container. Interact with the container to get the IA-C01W3: AURORA Light Wave Cannon.

Once both ACs are destroyed, clear out the rest of the MTs in the area and you will be able to progress further into the city. Eventually, you will reach a destroyed road overlooking a shallow lake and a bridge. Head to the bridge to continue through the mission.

Right under the end of the destroyed bridge is the second and final Part Container which holds the IA-C01W2: MOONLIGHT Light Wave Blade.

Regain Control Of The Xylem [New Game ++ Exclusive Mission]

To reach this mission, you will need to go down the path to reach the Alea Iacta Est ending by first beating the game 2 times and seeing both the Fires of Raven and the Liberator of Rubicon endings. After doing this, you will need to make certain decisions and play specific missions throughout the playthrough. You can find a guide on how to get this ending here. Once you complete these steps and beat Mission 35-B: MIA, you will reach Mission 36-B: Regain Control of the Xylem.

Right at the start of the level turn to the left and look down off your platform to the floor below. Head to the area that is marked in the first image below to find this Part Container. You will find the IB-C03W3: NGI 006 Coral Missile Launcher.

Progress further into the mission and destroy the first 4 of the parasite devices. Once all 4 of them are destroyed, you will need to go down a hallway towards the objective marker. On the way, look to the right to find a small area on your way. Drop down to this area, you will find the final Part Container in the game. Inside this Container is the IB-C03W4: NGI 028 Coral Shield.

With this last weapon acquired, you will have found all of the hidden Part Containers in Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon!