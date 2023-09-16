Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon has an extensive campaign with over 50 missions for you to play through as you traverse the wartorn titular planet of Rubicon. The conflict over the resource known as Coral rages between the factions, how the battle concludes will be up to the player as you have the choice between multiple different endings. players who want to fully experience FromSoftware’s mecha title will want to unlock all of these different endings, so allow me to tell you how to get each one. This guide will show players how to unlock all of the endings in Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.

How To Unlock All Endings In Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon

There are a total of 3 Endings in Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon. You will be able to choose between two of these endings during your first playthrough and then will need to play the game again in New Game+. After you complete both endings, you will be able to access the 3rd ending by completing a series of choices throughout your third playthrough. Below is a breakdown of how to get each of the 3 endings:

Fires Of Raven Ending

The Fires of Raven Ending is one of the 2 endings that you can get in a first playthrough and only requires a single choice to unlock. While there are many guides found online saying to follow a specific path with numerous choices in missions and selecting certain Decision Missions, there is only one mission that you need to choose that will lock you into this mission. When you reach Chapter 5, play through the first 2 missions and you will reach a pair of Decision Missions called Mission 37-A: Intercept the Corporate Forces and Mission 37-B: Eliminate “Cinder” Carla. Choose Intercept the Corporate Forces and you will be put on the path toward the Fires of Raven ending.

Choosing to help “Cinder” Carla and the plans of the Overseers, you will go through 3 missions to help fulfill their plan of destroying the Coral. You will play through the previously mentioned Mission 37-A: Intercept the Corporate Forces followed by Mission 38-A: Breach the Kármán Line and then Mission 39-A: Shut Down the Closure Satellites. Your final boss will be Ayre. Once the Rubiconian is defeated, the flying city of Xylem will crash into the Vascular Plant, igniting the Coral and killing everyone on Rubicon and ensuring that the galaxy will never again fight over Coral.

Liberator Of Rubicon Ending

The Liberator of Rubicon Ending is also obtainable on the first playthrough with no choices prior to the final one in Chapter 5 necessary to unlock. Again, many guides tell you to make certain choices and will tell you that you need to play the New Game+ exclusive missions. While making New Game+ choices will grant you new missions and will help you get the Stargazer Achievement and Trophy for playing all 59 missions in the game, it is not necessary to get this ending. When you reach the choice in Chapter 5, select the Eliminate “Cinder” Carla mission to put you on the path for the Liberator of Rubicon Mission.

Just like the first ending, you will have a trilogy of missions leading to the climax of the Liberator of Rubicon path. These missions are Mission 37-B: Eliminate “Cinder” Carla, Mission 38-B: Destroy the Drive Block, and Mission 39-B: Bring Down the Xylem. The final boss will be Handler Walter.

Alea Iacta Est Ending

Now the Alea lacta Est Ending, which is being dubbed the “true” ending, does require you to make a few choices throughout the game to unlock. Firstly, it can be unlocked at the earliest on New Game++ and is only accessible if you have played both the Fires of Raven and the Liberator of Rubicon Endings.

I would suggest also fully completing the Arena as well as all of the New Game+ Arena battles under the Analysis tab. This is not required to complete the true ending but there are small story details found in the last few battles and the central character of this last ending is integral to the Arena. So, while you won’t miss the ending would at least recommend it to get a full experience.

Once you have done this, You will gain access to a new Decision Mission in the form of Mission 7-B: Escort the Weaponized Mining Ship. You must take this new mission and you will be put on the path towards the true ending. Taking this mission will replace Mission 10: Investigate BAWS Arsenal No. 2 with Mission 10-B: Obstruct the Mandatory Inspection. This is where you meet the “mercenary” Kate Markson. At the end of the mission, you will be contacted by the A.I. known as ALLMIND who will congratulate you on a well-done mission.

Since you are now on the path to the true ending, a few exclusive Arena battles will unlock throughout the rest of the playthrough. Even though you can still get the ending without doing these battles, the last 3 Arena missions will become locked again after finishing the game and you will have to play the entire game again while following the true ending path again to gain access to them. For players that want to get the rewards for completing these battles as well as the Master of Arena Achievement and Trophy, it is best you do so on this playthrough so you don’t need to go through the game again for just these 3 missions. The New Game++ Arean battles will appear after the following missions:

Mission 14: Ocean Crossing

Mission 21: Eliminate the Enforcement Squads / Mission 22: Destroy the Special Forces Craft

Mission 29: Underground Exploration – Depth 2

Going forward, ALLMIND will play a much larger role in the story and will appear throughout the game with certain Decision Missions you must play every single mission given to you by ALLMIND. Even some missions that didn’t involve ALLMIND in previous playthroughs will be altered to add new story details like the alternative version of Mission 19: Survey the Uninhabited Floating City where the ending battle sees the Thumb Dolmayan replace the HC Helicopter.

In Chapter 3 you will gain a new Decision Mission called Mission 26-B: Coral Export Denial which will be available alongside Mission 26: Historic Data Recovery. Pick Coral Export Denial and then progress through the game. After completing Mission 30: Underground Exploration – Depth 3, the Decision Mission Eliminate V.III will appear alongside Mission 31: Intercept the Redguns and Mission 32: Ambush the Vespers. Select Eliminate V.III and then progress to Mission 34: Reach the Coral Convergence. If you have followed all the previous steps, ALLMIND will contact you after defeating V.VI Maeterlinck and G3 Wu Huahai. They will tell you where V.II Snail is hiding and will allow you to kill him before he gets a chance to stun you like in the normal mission’s progression. This will skip the CEL 240 boss fight and will officially lock you into the Alea Iacta Est ending.

The three missions you will play in Chapter 5 are Mission 35-B: MIA, Mission 36-B: Regain Control of the Xylem, and Mission 37-C: Coral Release. The final boss will be ALLMIND.

With all of this completed, you will have experienced every ending in Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon and will have unlocked access to every single mission in the game!