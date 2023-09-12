The first voice you hear in Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon belongs to Handler Walter, the mysterious figure that brought you to Rubicon and gets you many of the contract jobs that you complete throughout the game. Another voice you hear early on is Ayre, a disembodied Rubiconian who saves your life at the end of Chapter 1. Both of these figures talk to you throughout the game and form a bond as the story unfolds. In the game’s final chapter, you must choose to either follow the plans of Walter’s group, the Overseers, and destroy the Coral or side with Ayre and ensure the Coral’s survival. If you decide to follow Ayre’s path, the final boss of the game is Handler Walter who pilots his own unique AC. With your goal only moments away, it’s time for the hound to bite his master’s hand. This guide will tell players how to defeat The Handler Walter Boss Fight in Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.

How To Defeat The Handler Walter Boss Fight In Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon

While Walter uses extremely powerful weapons, all of them are weapons that you can use. These aren’t boss-exclusive equipment, in fact, if you beat Walter’s AC in the “Analysis” section of the game’s Arena mode, you will be able to load his build and play with his AC. I tell you all of this just to say that while Walter has a much better build than many of the AC pilots you have faced throughout the game, he is still simply an AC pilot and the approach of taking him down is the same as all of the one’s that came before. Because of this, I suggest using weapons that can quickly build ACS so that you can stagger Walter and deal heavy Direct Hit damage.

My go-to choice is dual-wield SB-027 ZIMMERMAN Shotguns. Not only will these weapons put Walter from an empty ACS meter to around 90% full meter if used up close, but they also work really well alongside the PB-033M ASHMEAD Pile Bunker, which I would also suggest you bring with you by using the Weapon Bay OS Upgrade. Your fourth weapon can really be anything you want, it could be another hard-hitting arm weapon that you switch to like you will with the Pile Bunker or a shoulder cannon like the SONGBIRDS Grenade Cannon. The VE-60SNA Stun Needle Launcher is also a great choice here since not only does the weapon hit hard but a direct hit will build the Electric Discharge ACS Anomaly effect on the enemy, It is also very effective against Coral shields.

Handler Walter’s AC is completely built with Coral weaponry and parts. Everything from his guns to his Generator and Booster parts are infused with the powerful resource. As you would expect these are some pretty hard-hitting pieces of equipment. He uses IB-C03W1: WLT 011 Coral Rifle, which fires a beam of concentrated Coral energy when charged which he will sweep across the arena to hit you. His other weapons include the IB-C03W3: NGI 006 Coral Missile Launcher and IB-C03W2: WLT 101 Coral Oscillator melee weapon. Arguably the most important tool is the IB-C03W4: NGI 028 Coral Shield which will create a bubble around Walter and absorb a decent amount of damage.

Your main goal is to get in close and hit Walter hard with your shotguns to quickly build his ACS stagger. Be careful when you are close since he also has the Assault Armor OS Expansion that he will use to get you off him if you are smothering him. While his Coral Shield can absorb a decent amount of damage to both his health and ACS meter, getting in close and getting a flush shot with both shotguns will still be effective in building his stagger. As you try to get in he will attempt to swipe at you with either a fully charged Coral Rifle shot or a charged Coral Oscillator swing. Dodge these moves and use the opening to hit his ACS meter hard.

Once you are able to stagger Handler Walter, get in close and hit him with a charged Pile Bunker hit. This will deal over 50% of health damage. He will be able to heal at least once when he gets low on health, so even if you do a massive hit of damage to get him down to low health, he will get a chance to slightly recover. All you need to do here is repeat the process of attacking him with your shotguns and building his ACS meter. If you are able to stun him when he is under 50% health, a single charged hit from your Pile Bunker should close out the fight and Handler Walter will be defeated!

Defeating Handler Walter will unlock the Liberator of Rubicon Ending and will also unlock the Liberator of Rubicon Achievement and Trophy!

