Alan Wake 2 Developers Strived To Deliver Longer Video Games

Remedy Entertainment is a rather well-known video game development studio. They have delivered some big hits, including Max Payne, Quantum Break, and Control. Now, their focus is bringing out a sequel to one of their past hits from 2010, Alan Wake. Today, we’re learning that Alan Wake 2 will be Remedy Entertainment’s longest video game to date. While their past works were not necessarily lengthy ventures for players to deal with, Remedy Entertainment’s creative director, Sam Lake, has revealed that the studio has continued to strive to bring out longer video game experiences.

Thanks to Rock Paper Shotgun, we’re finding out Sam Lake spoke on game lengths during his time on the Kinda Funny Games podcast. During their conversation, the topic of Remedy Entertainment pushing the envelope further by providing a more extended video game experience. Sam noted that for players, it’s vital to provide something that keeps the player sitting through the game. Knowing that a game is long can already be daunting for some players who might not have the time to sit through longer video games. But you might have some luck keeping players going through the game if you provide something that will make them wonder how it ends.

Sam went on to note that if you look back at their history, you’ll find their video games to be more on the shorter side of things. You’re looking at titles ranging around ten hours or so because they were story-focused games. However, Remedy Entertainment felt that they needed to provide something longer to give players something more value from a money perspective. The creative director noted that right now, Control takes the lead for their longest game, but you can expect Alan Wake 2 to be even longer.

With that said, we know Alan Wake 2 is set to be a survival horror gameplay experience. That means there’s a heavy focus on the storyline and the atmosphere. So you could find yourself spending a bit more time exploring an area of the game, seeking out resources, and plotting your next move, which could add to the time you might be spending playing through Alan Wake 2. Currently, Alan Wake 2 is set to launch on October 27, 2023. You’ll find the game available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms when it is released. While we wait for its release, you can check out a game trailer for the upcoming title in the video we have embedded below or a small look into the opening moments of Saga Anderson, a character players will be taking control of outside of Alan Wake right here.