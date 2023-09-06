Alan Wake 2 Has 11 Minutes Of Brand New Gameplay Footage

Fans of the franchise have highly anticipated Alan Wake 2. It’s a game that’s been in the works for Remedy Entertainment for quite a few years, too. However, the video game has finally been approved, and the developers are now finally getting ready to reach the finish line. With that said, we know the game will be arriving next month, and while we wait for the game to reach the marketplace, there is a new video drop from IGN highlighting an early mission for Alan Wake 2.

If you haven’t been keeping tabs on Alan Wake 2, the game is set years after the first game’s events. However, we know that the first game has left Alan Wake in the Dark Place. To make things a bit more unique this time around, we’re not just dealing with Alan Wake as the main protagonist character. We also have a newcomer to the franchise, Saga Anderson, who you’ll also take control of. Saga is an FBI agent sent to Bright Falls to uncover a series of ritualistic murders. How her story ties to Alan’s attempt to free himself from his Dark Place imprisonment remains to be seen.

With that said, there is an eleven-minute footage release that offers players a look into an early mission of Saga’s. During this video footage, we’re getting a look at how Saga handles herself during the investigation, along with some combat and puzzle-solving. So this might be enough footage to keep you content until another video drop arrives, further highlighting what to expect with Alan Wake 2. Of course, we might find even more footage surfaced online to highlight the game. After all, it wasn’t long ago that we received a new video highlighting the Dark Place where Alan Wake is stuck.

Alan Wake 2 is set to launch on October 27, 2023. When the game is released into the marketplace, you’ll find it available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. Meanwhile, it’s worth noting that this is a game installment that Remedy Entertainment is excited to bring out. As previously mentioned, this sequel is something that the development studio has been pitching for quite a while. But looking back at it now, the developers are happy those previous pitches failed to get picked up. As a result, we now have a far better gameplay experience, which we’ll get to dive into in the coming month. For now, you can take a look at the new video footage below.