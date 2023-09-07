Starfield: How To Store Items On Your Ship

Get easy access to your expanded ship inventory. Here's how to use the Cargo Hold in Starfield.

Your spaceship is your most important tool in Starfield. You can use it to travel the galaxy, fight enemy ships, and store all the stuff you can’t carry around with you. Because inventory space is so tight in the Settled Systems, you’ll need to dump items in your ship cargo hold every so often. Not only does your ship have a large inventory, but it can be expanded. Inventory space is a huge problem in Starfield, one we’ve talked about multiple times.

Here, we’ll talk about the most basic step of storage — how to actually access your ship inventory and store items on the ship. It isn’t as easy as it sounds. Once you’ve learned more, I recommend checking out how to increase inventory space and cargo size. You may also want help ranking up Weight Lifting to carry more stuff with your custom character.

More Starfield guides:

Best Skills | Best Ship Upgrades & Mods | All Companions | All Romance Options | All Settlement Locations | Join All Factions | How To Pirate Ships | Secret Companion | Secret Ship & Suit | Easter Egg Landmarks

How To Store Items On Your Ship

Every ship has two cockpit storage containers — the ship inventory (cargo hold) and the Captain’s Locker. Depending on your ship, you may also have more storage containers, ammo containers, chests and other lockers, but we’ll be ignoring those for now.

Where To Find Your Ship Inventory : The Ship Inventory can be accessed from a small blue computer panel to the left as your enter the cockpit of your first space ship (The Frontier) — other ships and cockpits have different locations for the cargo.

: The can be accessed from a to the left as your enter the cockpit of your (The Frontier) — other ships and cockpits have different locations for the cargo. The computer panel will read ‘ CARGO HOLD ‘ and be easier to identify because it has a moving graphic . Looking at the tiny panel, you’ll bring up a container window.

‘ and be easier to identify because it has a . Looking at the tiny panel, you’ll bring up a container window. Press Transfer [X on Xbox Console] to look at your Cargo Hold Inventory.

[X on Xbox Console] to look at your Cargo Hold Inventory. To store things on your Cargo Hold , after accessing Transfer , go to Inventory — this opens your personal inventory.

, after accessing , go to — this opens your personal inventory. In your personal inventory, you’ll gain the option to Store items. This places the items in your Cargo Hold.

It’s easy once you get the hang of it. Here’s a shorter explanation.

Quick Tutorial: Moving Items To Your Ship

Open the Cargo Hold (Blue Panel) in your Cockpit by selecting Transfer .

(Blue Panel) in your by selecting . In the Cargo Hold Menu, go to Inventory (Personal Inventory) then Store.

Your Cargo Hold, like your personal inventory, has a limited amount of space available. You’ll see the max mass at the bottom of the item list on the left. There’s more you need to know about Cargo, so here’s a quick list of bullet points you should keep in mind.

More You Need To Know About Ship Inventory [Cargo Hold]

The Cargo Hold has limited space . This can be upgraded by adding new Cargo modules to your ship in the Ship Builder .

. This can be upgraded by adding new modules to your ship in the . You can instantly transfer all resources from your Inventory to the Cargo Hold. Open your Resources Tab — instead of selecting Store , select Store All Resources .

from your Inventory to the Cargo Hold. Open your — instead of selecting , select . Items in your Cargo Hold are instantly used for building outposts , research , workbench crafting , and can be accessed from any vendor when selling. This makes cargo storage much, much more convenient than normal crate storage.

are instantly used for , , , and can be when selling. This makes cargo storage much, much more convenient than normal crate storage. The Captain’s Locker is useful for storing items you don’t want to sell. It has a base storage capacity of 40 mass — pretty low.

That’s what makes the Cargo Hold so useful. It can store valuable items that you can then use to sell, research, or craft. Put all your resources in the Cargo Hold of your ship. There’s literally no reason not to.