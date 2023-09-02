Starfield: How To Find The Apollo Lander, Pyramids & More | Easter Egg Landmarks

While Earth is abandoned in the far future of Starfield, it isn’t exactly empty. There are still several manmade landmarks to find on Earth, Luna and Mars — and there’s a snow globe at each one to remember them by. Snow globes are Easter egg collectibles that return from Bethesda’s previously published Fallout: New Vegas, a game that Starfield actually shares a surprising connection with. Both games use (most of) the same PC console commands. In addition to cheats, you’ll also want to check out these hidden locations. By reading rare books or checking uncommon plaques, you’ll be able to unlock landmarks that take you straight to these lost bits of human history. Here’s how it all works — and how to appreciate the ancient past. Yes, you can find the ruins of the Pyramids!

There are multiple secret Landmark locations all across. At each of the following landmarks you’ll find a snow globe. Many of these Easter egg locations require you to read a book. You can find many books for sale at Sinclair Books in Akila City (Cheyenne System) — make sure to check in with the book vendor before searching the galaxy for one of the books listed below.

Cairo Pyramid

To find the ruins of an ancient pyramid, you’ll need to read a copy of ‘The Ancient Civilization of Egypt‘ — we found a copy being sold by Sinclair Books in Akila City. Read the book and a landmark will appear on your map in Egypt. Don’t miss the snow globe! The pyramids are looking a little worse for wear after the complete annihilation of all life on Earth.

London Shard Tower

Find and read the book Oliver Twist to unlock a landmark location on Earth. Reading the boost creates a landmark on Earth — taking you to the ruined Shard skyscraper. You can’t go inside, but you can grab a snow globe nearby.

Complete the quest ‘Tapping the Grid‘ in New Atlantis — you’ll help a MAST worker fix the brownouts. After that, you’ll unlock a second quest called ‘Alternating Currents‘ — in the apartment you break into, you may find a copy of this book.

Alternatively, if you selected the Kid’s Stuff trait, a copy of Oliver Twist may also be found at your parent’s house in the bedroom.

New York Empire State Building

On Earth, land in the general location of New York City. Late in the game, you’ll investigate a Launch Facility in Florida — that should make guessing New York’s location a little easier. The landmark will also appear if you read a copy of The Great Gadsby. Choose to land at New York, and you can find the top of the Empire State Building sticking out of the sand. There’s still a lot of tower left! Grab the snow globe before you leave.

Luna Apollo Lander

Find the slate ‘Sir Livingstone’s Second Journal‘ in the Lodge on New Atlantis. It’s located in one of the rooms on the second floor. Finding it will mark the Apollo Lander landmark on Luna. You can find the remnants of the Apollo Lander — the top of the lander took off to return the astronauts to their ship. All that’s left is the base of the lander and the American Flag. The flag is even accurately modeled with the metal piece holding the flag up straight. There’s a snow globe here too.

Mars Opportunity Rover

Progress the main story until you reach the NASA Museum near the end of the story. Interact with the Mars Rover plaque to unlock a landmark on Mars. The landmark will appear on the planet — called the Opportunity Rover. It’s one of those little robots that are busy exploring Mars today! Don’t forget the snow globe commemorative gift.

Those are all the snow glove landmarks we’ve found so far. We’ll add more as they’re discovered!