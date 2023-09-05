Rumors Continue To Suggest A Nintendo Direct Is Coming Soon

Nintendo fans are waiting for that next fabled Direct to take place. We are typically used to seeing a Nintendo Direct during the month of September, but we just recently had a smaller direct. If you recall, Nintendo held a Nintendo Direct that was focused on their next major release coming into the marketplace, Super Mario Bros. Wonder. So, with this Direct over with, could we see a new stream coming out our way soon? Several rumors are suggesting one is coming sooner than you might have expected.

We’re seeing more rumors popping up online that indicate Nintendo is getting ready to announce another Nintendo Direct. For instance, one industry insider who has quite the following, NateTheHate, has taken to Twitter and stated that he believes the rumored Nintendo Direct will happen soon. Likewise, they recently replied to another user on Twitter that confirms that having a Direct on Super Mario Bros. Wonder doesn’t negate the other main Nintendo Direct.

Furthermore, we’re seeing rumors on Reddit that suggest Nintendo will be bringing out another Direct next week. Of course, we have to take information like this with plenty of skepticism. So, while we’re waiting to see if a Nintendo Direct does come out for fans this month, it’s leaving plenty of us to speculate what could be showcased. For instance, there’s quite a bit of anticipation over the next major Nintendo console. We just heard the comments from Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser, who talked about the Nintendo Switch entering its seventh year in the marketplace.

However, we’re also seeing plenty of rumors online regarding what the successor of the Nintendo Switch could bring to the table. With the Nintendo Switch being a massive hit for Nintendo, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Nintendo continue with this hybrid form factor. At any rate, we’ll just have to wait and see if Nintendo is willing to share any details about their successor console and just when players might be able to get their hands on a unit.

With all that said, this month could potentially give us our first look at what the next generation of a Nintendo console could offer. But as it stands right now, there’s no official confirmation that a Nintendo Direct is in the works. We’ll continue waiting for any confirmation from the folks over at Nintendo when the next Direct will be taking place.