Starfield: How To Complete ‘Red Tape Runaround’ | Quest Walkthrough

Now you are officially an assistant, Starfield wants you to run circles around your boss and do some corporate espionage.

Becoming the assistant to a mining executive on Mars is probably not on everyone’s to-do list when they boot up Starfield. The thing is, this game just ambushes you with the strangest quests, and Red Tape Runaround is one such quest.

It is a direct continuation of Red Tape Blues found on Cydonia, and it requires you to pander to one of the most useless NPCs imaginable – a 1-1 recreation of every Executive known to man. It also leads to some rather interesting interactions and is a lot of fun. In this guide, we are going to walk you through how to make the most of this quest.

Starting ‘Red Tape Runaround’

To start this quest you need to have finished Red Tape Blues. Once done, talk to Trevor. He will tell you to report to Peter Brennan, your new boss. This is all part of his master plan. He needs you to pretend to be Peter’s assistant so you can gain access to his computer. With access, you can approve an equipment shipment to help the miners do their jobs better. Easy, right?

Wrong. Brennan is worthless at his job and doesn’t even recognise that you are new. Before he gives you access to his computer, he wants you to head to the governor of Cydonia and request a special package be returned to him. What’s in the package? Why was it detained? Who knows – you just need to get your hands on it.

Dealing With The Governor

The governor of Cydonia is not a stupid man. He is well aware you are not who you say you are, and he has more or less sussed why you are doing it. He also doesn’t care. He reveals why Brennan’s package was detained, and he won’t release it until he pays his taxes or you do a job for him.

Naturally, the job is more enticing than dealing with Brennan. He wants you to reclaim a lost ship from the Crimson Fleet and then destroy it. That’s it. Once that is done, the package is yours and he will look the other way in terms of your cunning plot with Trevor.

The Governor’s Ship

This quest can go a few ways depending on your affiliation with the Crimson Fleet. Firstly, if you are a member, you can get so much more done on this quest. If not, you are more or less locked into doing what the governor wants.

Once you warp into the region where the governor’s ship is, you will have to destroy it. With this out of the way, you are free to head back and claim your reward. The fight isn’t too difficult even with your starter ship, so have fun.

If you are a member of the Crimson Fleet, however, you get the option to board the ship as they are your mates. They even offer to hand over some juicy information on the governor to use for blackmail. Whilst onboard, head to the lower decks and loot the corpse. This has even more information to hold against the governor.

With all of that out of the way, return to Mars and confront him. Blackmail the governor and he will offer to buy the evidence. Accept the offer and you will receive a whopping 12,000 Credits – not bad. He will also hand you the package for Brennan.

Accessing Brennan’s Computer

With the package returned, Brennan will ask you to go through his message and deal with them. This is your chance to help Trevor. Access his requests folder, find Trevor’s request, and accept it – done. Whilst here, feel free to increase the ‘paid time off’ of workers, and mess with Brennan’s day-to-day life.

Rewards

With all of that done, return to Trevor. The plan went off without a hitch, and he is over the moon. He will reward you with:

1300 Credits

100 EXP

If you blackmailed the Governor, this is a huge haul for a rather short and entertaining quest. This quest leads into the final part, Red Tape Reclamation.

That’s all we have on Starfield for now. Be sure to check out our other guides, lists, and walkthroughs for more Starfield content.