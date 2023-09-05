Cyberpunk 2077 Dev Calls Out Comparison Video Featuring Starfield

There is quite a bit of anticipation over Starfield still. The video game might have been released initially last week to those who have early access, but the full launch is coming tomorrow. Those who have waited on its release might be ready to dive into the game. But with any anticipated major game, there will be some who scrutinize everything possible. Now, a viral video that is surfacing online has players watching a comparison to Cyberpunk 2077 and Starfield. A comparison that one Cyberpunk 2077 developer is calling out.

Cyberpunk 2077 didn’t have a graceful launch. I’m sure you all remember its big grand release that fans were quick to poke fun of. It was a very rough launch filled with poor optimization and bugs that consistently broke immersion for players. These bugs and technical issues even prompted the game to be completely removed from the PlayStation storefront. Still, now that the game is in a far better spot today than it was when it launched, fans are now comparing Cyberpunk 2077 to Starfield. What might be a surprise for Cyberpunk 2077 developers is the video comparison shares their RPG in a far better light than Starfield.

How times have changed



(Tbc this fake criticism is actively harmful to the way the audience interacts with the medium and I hate it, but it's very funny to see after how many hundreds of these were made to ridicule cp2077) https://t.co/lvtAGDawfv — Patrick K. Mills (@PKernaghan) September 5, 2023

The comparison video offered different mechanic comparisons along with AI. For instance, you can view how Starfield handles massive jumps into open bodies of water alongside the likes of Cyberpunk 2077. Likewise, Cyberpunk 2077’s AI shows pedestrians running in fear from the sight of either a gun being pulled on them or firing a weapon in a busy crowd. Meanwhile, Starfield fails to feature these same mechanics.

With the comparison video highlighting Cyberpunk 2077 back into the limelight, one developer is calling the video out as harmful to how the audience interacts with the medium. Patrick K. Mills, who helped deliver Cyberpunk 2077, said there’s no point to the comparison as it just shows a handful of features being compared with no commentary. Starfield will likely have its own growing pains as the developers continue to make adjustments, but the game has already received quite a positive reception from critics.

With Starfield launching tomorrow, you can soon experience the game for yourself. But if you would like our impressions of the gameplay experience and what it offers, check out our Before You Buy video coverage below. We’ll provide some gameplay footage that is free from anything we deem to be spoiler-heavy.