Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – Defend the Old Spaceport Walkthrough | Mission 25 Guide

Raven was the name that you took at the start of Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon and Mission 25: Defend the Old Spaceport is where you prove you’re worthy of the title. A regular job becomes much more than it would seem when a bird of prey comes to see the mercenary that carries their name. This guide will provide a walkthrough of Mission 25: Defend the Old Spaceport for Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.

Defend The Old Spaceport Walkthrough In Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon

This mission is a 1-on-1 AC battle, so I suggest using two SG-027 ZIMMERMAN shotguns to quickly build ACS stagger and do heavy damage both when stunned and not as well as the PB-033M ASHMEAD Pile Bunker to cut the ACs health in half when stunned.

The Arquebus Group has reached out to you that the PCA plans to retake the Spaceport that you and V.IV Rusty had just captured in a recent mission where the Ice Worm appeared. With an MT squad ready to assist, you are tasked with defending the territory controlled by Arquebus. Upon arriving, however, all of the forces of both factions have been wiped out. Standing upon the wreckage is an AC, the very AC that you took your callsign from: Raven. It is time to prove that you are worth your wings.

Raven is a medium-AC that balances speed and defense along with a good arsenal of weapons that can make him a hard-hitter and hard to hit. He uses the FR-025 SCUDDER Assault Rifle and a PB-033M ASHMEAD Pile Bunker as his Arm weapons along with a SONGBIRDS Grenade Cannon and a BML-G1/P32DUO-03 Dual Missile Launcher on his Back Units. This combination can quickly stagger your AC if you aren’t careful as the Dual Missile Launcher can track you really well while the SONGBIRDS is one of the hardest-hitting rocket launchers in the game. With the Assault Rifle able to do steady pressure if it is able to hit your AC, you might find yourself getting suddenly stunned. This could lead to you being completely wiped out from a charged Pile Bunker.

While this is a danger to look out for, it is also a strategy that you should employ. If you are able to get in close and hit Raven with two shots of your ZIMMERMAN shotguns, you can find yourself staggering him very quickly. Then use your melee weapon of choice to deal heavy damage. If a Pile Bunker is used correctly, you could almost instantly kill Raven with a fully charged attack. This does take a second to charge, however, and could give Raven the chance to get away and leave you open for a counterattack. Any other heavy damage attack or melee weapon can be used in the place of the Pile Bunker, but it can also weigh the fight heavily into your favor.

When you beat Raven, you will receive a Gold Combat Log.

When Raven is destroyed, Mission 25: Defend The Old Spaceport will be completed!

MISSION REWARDS:

200,000 Credits (COAM)

This concludes the guide for Mission 25: Defend The Old Spaceport. You can check out Gameranx’s guide for Mission 26: Historic Data Recovery. Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides for Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.