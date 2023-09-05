Starfield: How To Complete ‘Red Tape Blues’ | Quest Walkthrough

Not every quest in Starfield is an epic space adventure, sometimes you are just helping workers fight back against bureaucracy.

A recurring location in Starfield is Cydonia – one of the first settlements humanity set up when we took to the stars. Plenty of quests will send you here – normally to the sleazy Broken Spear Bar – and plenty of quests will start here if you go looking. One of which is ‘Red Tape Blues’.

The UC is a bureaucratic nightmare at the best of times, and this does nothing but bog down productivity and make it far more difficult for the people at the bottom of the ladder to get things done. Trevor has had enough, and he’s more than happy to reach out to you for aid. This guide will walk you through how to get through this quest.

Starting ‘Red Tape Blues’

You can start ‘Red Tape Blues’ at any time by heading to Cydonia and going straight. You will eventually get to a mine. Hop down and talk to the gaffa at the bottom. This is Trevor. You will also get a notification in your journal if you hang around Cydonia long enough as news of Trevor needing help gets passed around.

Talking to Trevor will reveal that he needs help securing some extra mining equipment for his crew. The issue is that he needs to prove the crew is worth the investment. He has a very long-winded plan that he will slowly unveil to you, but first, he needs you to do a bit of off-the-books mining for him.

Iron Mining

Your first task is to mine some Iron for Trevor. This will ensure the crew is going above quota, which makes the big wigs up top happy and more likely to approve additional contracts and work. Pull out your scanner and look for iron deposits. Use your cutter to harvest it.

Once you have 10 pieces of Iron, head to the bin and deposit your haul. Return to Trevor, and he will reveal the next part of his master plan.

Applying For A New Job

For the plan to work, Trevor needs someone in the upper offices working undercover. There is an opening for an Executive Assistant that he needs you to take. The Executive in question is useless – unable to even work a computer – so if you can get your hands on his emails, you can approve any requests Trevor pushes through.

Of course, everything has to be by the books. You are going to have to apply for the job, and to do that, you need to head into space for a bit. Orbiting Mars is a Staryard. Dock here and head to the job board. You will be given an application form to fill in which is full of rather interesting questions – mostly about useless Executives and alcohol. It doesn’t matter how you answer these questions, have a good time.

With this done, head back to Trevor in Cydonia.

Breaking Into HR

Naturally, there are a lot of people applying for this job and Trevor needs to ensure you are the one who gets picked. Thankfully, he knows that HR is overworked and completely swamped with tasks. This lets you sneak in and do some corporate espionage.

Head into the HR building overlooking the mine and sneak towards Tia’s desk. Input her password (which is hilariously just “password” backwards), and delete all other applications.

Rewards

Return to Tevor once you have messed with the application process and he will congratulate you on your new job. He will also give you:

3700 Credits

100 EXP

This quest leads directly into Red Tape Runaround, which is phase two of Trevor’s rather ingenious master plan.

That’s all we have on Starfield for now. Be sure to check out our other guides, lists, and walkthroughs for more Starfield content.