MachineGames Latest Job Posting Might Hint At An Indiana Jones Sequel

MachineGames released Indiana Jones and the Great Circle last year. However, they are not wrapping this one up quite yet. Instead, we know that there is a DLC chapter in the works called The Order of Giants. With that DLC slated to come into the marketplace this September, quite a few of us are wondering just what might be coming afterwards.

The studio, known for its latest Wolfenstein games, was quickly praised for its work on its latest release, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. It’s a game praised by critics and fans alike. So it wouldn’t be a surprise to learn that this IP would get another video game installment from this talented team. While we don’t have anything officially unveiled, a job posting has raised some eyebrows.

Thanks to Tech4Gamers, we’re finding out that one of the latest job postings for the studio is asking for a senior concept artist. While that’s nothing telling on its own, two sections left some thinking this has to deal with a potential Indiana Jones video game sequel. The first is in the responsibilities section.

While this wouldn’t be a big tell, the job does require the artist to have experience in the video game or film industry. That’s understandable for just about any video game studio looking for a senior concept artist. However, under preferred skills, they listed familiarity with the entertainment industry, highlighting movies, pop culture, video games, and comics.

Again, nothing here that outright states the project is related to Indiana Jones. This could just be my own wishful thinking. Given the interest in hiring a senior concept artist with a background in movies, and considering the success of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, it would be surprising if they didn’t develop another game. That said, with The Order of Giants slated to release this September, we might not hear anything about a potential sequel installment for a little while.