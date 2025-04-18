Phil Spencer Asked If Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Will See A Sequel

MachineGames’ latest release was a bit of a hit for fans of Indiana Jones. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle was already released for the PC and Xbox Series X/S platforms. However, we know that a PlayStation 5 version just hit the marketplace, so what’s next? Phil Spencer was just asked about his thoughts on a potential video game franchise being brought out for gamers.

Could we see a series of Indiana Jones games come out? Well, Variety recently posed that very question to the head of Xbox, Phil Spencer. During an interview, Phil was asked about the success of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle and if he could see a potential franchise. While Phil was being coy with answering about the future of this IP, he did note that they are very happy with the game and players’ reception.

I will say, we’re really happy with “Indy” and the players and the reception. We do think there’s life in that franchise, and I’m just gonna leave it at that. We’re launching on PlayStation here pretty soon. I think that’ll be a cool moment. I was really inspired by Machine Games taking someone else’s IP and doing something so unique, and I’m inspired about what that team can do next. Certain people were kind of pushing them on the first person versus third person. And I think once you play it, you realize you are Indy. But going forward, I also want to give the teams the ability to do our own games and our own franchises. We have a lot of room to tell new stories, as well. And I want to make sure that’s an option for us. – Phil Spencer

So, it does look like Microsoft is overall happy with the success so far of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. MachineGames might have hit this game out of the park, but that doesn’t mean we’ll see a new installment. We’ll be left in the dark for a while about whether there will be a new installment featuring one of our favorite archeologists.

That said, Phil did note that Xbox wants to give developers the freedom to work on their own franchises. So, that could mean MachineGames might have a different franchise coming out next from the Xbox catalog. We’ll just have to wait and see what the future holds for this studio.

Again, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is already available to pick up and play on the PC and Xbox Series X/S platforms. Meanwhile, those of you on PlayStation 5 are now getting access to the game. If you need more insight into the gameplay experience, you can find our Before You Buy video coverage below.