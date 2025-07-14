PEAK: How To Summon the Scoutmaster

Beware the Scoutmaster in PEAK — here’s how to find him (or avoid him) while climbing.

PEAK is an adorable survival game about climbing a very dangerous mountain, and poisonous plants aren’t the only threat you’ll have to deal with. A terrifying creature haunts the mountain peak and summoning it isn’t going to help you. The monstrous Scoutmaster exists to ruin your day — it stalks players incessantly with the goal to throw you off a cliff and to your certain doom. The Scoutmaster doesn’t stop and can’t be killed permanently, only stunned, so you’ll have to keep moving to survive.

And there’s really no reward for summoning the Scoutmaster. There is a Steam Achievement associated with getting killed by the Scoutmaster, but that’s it — which makes the Scoutmaster a totally optional enemy. You can either avoid him by knowing the steps below or use them to your advantage to sow chaos in your climbing group of friends. We won’t tell you what to do. Use the Scoutmaster knowledge for good or evil.

How To Summon the Scoutmaster

Image Source: [Macomatic on Steam]

The Scoutmaster is a lanky, monstrous creature with distended arms and legs that can be summoned in two ways — once it appears, it will chase the player that summoned it first but may switch targets if it spots a different player rescuing a downed climber.

First Method: The Scout Bugle – The Scoutmaster is summoned with the special Scoutmaster Bugle. It is randomly located inside suitcases — rare treasure drop items — or inside the Revive Statue at the peak of every biome.

– The is summoned with the special . It is randomly located inside — rare treasure drop items — or inside the at the peak of every biome. Using the Bugle will summon the Scoutmaster, and the giant creature doesn’t give up until you’ve escaped it. It can’t be killed, only survived.

The Scoutmaster will attempt to throw its target off a cliff — but it isn’t the smart, so sometimes it’ll throw you without killing you instantly. A throw doesn’t always mean death, so keep running and trying to survive until the end of the stage.

Second Method: Distance Between Players – If you don’t stick together while climbing, you may summon the Scoutmaster. When playing online with friends, if one player is separated from the other by 200 meters or more then the Scoutmaster will appear to punish everyone.

Staying close together and helping your friends survive is an important part of this game, so ignoring your team and sprinting ahead will cost you one Scoutmaster summon.

How To Escape the Scoutmaster

The Scoutmaster can’t be defeated, but it can be slowed down. The only way to escape the Scoutmaster is to outrun it. He’s a big lumbering monster and can’t reach you everywhere.

To escape the Scoutmaster, you’ll need to keep moving until the encounter is over. The Scoutmaster will chase you for two minutes .

The Scoutmaster can be temporarily stunned with items — the Blowgun or the Banana Peel will hurt the Scoutmaster and cause him to stop moving briefly.

or the will hurt the Scoutmaster and cause him to stop moving briefly. The Scoutmaster can’t reach vines and other obstacles can block it from reaching you. If you need a breather, the vines are a good place to hang out.

Otherwise, it’s just about moving. Keep running and climbing until you escape. There’s nothing else to this terrifying encounter. If you’re thinking of spawning it on purpose, then we wish you good luck.