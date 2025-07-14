Rumor: Sony Santa Monica Studio’s Next Game Is Not A New IP!

Sony’s Santa Monica Studio is working away at its next game. With their last main release being 2022’s God of War Ragnarok, what’s next is anyone’s guess. However, it appears that whatever they’re working on won’t be a brand-new IP. Instead, we might see Sony dig something up from their catalog or even a licensed game.

If you don’t recognize the name of the studio, Santa Monica Studio is known for the God of War franchise. Ever since 2005, the mainline installments have come from this team. As mentioned, God of War Ragnarok was the last big release from the team. Since then, fans have been guessing about what could be coming next.

Cory Barlog is the creative director at the studio. Rumors in the past suggested that there was a new IP being worked on. We didn’t know exactly what this new game would be, other than rumors suggesting a science fiction experience. However, Jason Schreier, a reliable industry insider, made a small comment online through Resetera. In the comment, Jason was asking why everyone thinks Cory Barlog’s next big game is a new IP.

Coming from Jason Schreier, that comment sparked a wildfire of speculation. Since then, it’s been a guessing game as to what the studio is up to. Could it be that we’re getting a title from Sony’s current library or a licensed title? After all, in a post that now seems to have been deleted, Cory talked about a Star Wars Mandalorian game adaptation.

Was that a coincidence, or was it a tease for something to come? We’ll just have to sit by and wait for the official reveal to come out finally. Hopefully, we’re not waiting too long to see what this talented team of developers has been cooking up. Whether that’s a brand new experience or if we’ll be getting a new experience from an already established and beloved franchise.