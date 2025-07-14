Top 10 Most Anticipated Video Games of Late 2025

2025 is halfway done, can you believe it? But fear not! Just because half the year is gone, doesn’t mean that there aren’t a lot of great games to look forward to before the year ends! Check out this list below to see what games you’ll be playing soon.

#10 Ninja Gaiden 4

Yep. It’s back! Ninja Gaiden 4 is the product of Team Ninja, who have been making all sorts of titles recently but then decided to go back to what made them famous in the first place: Epic. Ninja. Action.

The game will take you back to Tokyo, where an “ancient enemy” has arisen from the past and threatens to doom the future. Only two men are capable enough to deal with it. The first is an all-new protagonist in Yakumo, who must learn the ways of combat to defeat all that threaten his homeland.

The other is Ryu Hayabusa! Yes. The legendary ninja returns, and all should fear what these ninjas will bring!

#9 Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

Some video games are so iconic that you know that they’ll be remastered or remade by someone eventually. Sure enough, Konami got it in their heads to “revive” a beloved franchise in a specific way through Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.

The all-time classic title, which was originally made by Hideo Kojima, takes you back to the period of the Cold War. You’ll play as Naked Snake, the “father” of Solid Snake, and undertake a mission that goes horribly wrong. Now, with the world on the brink of war, you must stop the use of a new, terrifying weapon, learn the truth about your former mentor, The Boss, and survive all the threats that come your way.

You ready, Snake?

#8 Mafia: The Old Country

Everything has an origin story, even for concepts like crime. Mafia: The Old Country takes you to the 1900s, when Sicily, Italy, was run by families. Not just any families, though. No, they were run by deep-seated crime families that ruled with an iron fist and would take no crap from anyone.

You play Enzo, a young man who’s had a hard life and now must prove yourself to the Torrisi family so that you may finally get the life you feel you deserve.

To do so, though, you must get your hands dirty. You’ll have to prove your loyalty. Make hard choices. And do what needs to be done to ensure the family survives those who come for them.

#7 Lost Souls Aside

Next, we have a game that was announced a long time ago but is now finally getting its release soon, with more details to talk about. Lost Souls Aside puts in a world that was struck by a meteor storm, and nothing has been the same since. Invaders came through that storm, and they wanted to harvest the power of souls to become even stronger.

You play Kaser, a man who was affected by that storm in unexpected ways and now has new power to unleash. In order to save the world and bring back his sister’s soul, he’ll have to go far and do what must be done to defeat the invading horde.

#6 Little Nightmares III

Here’s a franchise that is not only getting a third entry, but an upgrade that fans have been asking for. Little Nightmares III places you in the realm of Nowhere, and two friends, Low and Alone, are trapped there. They know they need to escape, but escape isn’t easy when there are monsters everywhere, and the only way out is through the mysterious place known as The Spiral.

What separates this game from others is that it’s finally a co-op experience! Thus, you’ll take on challenges with a friend, and only united will you be able to make it out! Can you endure the nightmares long enough to do that, though?

#5 Jurassic World Evolution 3

Life is special. Life has a tendency to break free. Life…finds a way. In Jurassic World Evolution 3, you’ll get to experience that for yourself, as the unique park simulator once again allows you to manage a version of Jurassic World with all manner of prehistoric creatures to look over. You’ll start small, then slowly grow your park not only by bringing in new species but by creating literal families of dinosaurs!

Oh, be sure to fortify your park, though, as dinosaurs have a habit of “breaking out.” Add that to a campaign mode that features the return of Jeff Goldblum, and you’ll understand why this franchise continues to grow.

#4 Gears of War: Reloaded

Sometimes, a game is so impactful that you want to not only play it again, but play it in an “upgraded state.” Gaming today has plenty of titles that have been remastered or remade to allow gamers to go back to their favorites and see them in a new light. In August, we’ll get another such experience with Gears of War: Reloaded.

The game has been fully remastered in Unreal Engine, and that means you’ll get to see Marcus Fenix and the rest of the Gears relive their original mission to take out the Locust army that’s taken over the planet.

Time to grab your chainsaw gun and take the fight to the enemy!

#3 Ghost of Yotei

Sucker Punch delivered a masterpiece with its previous title set in ancient Japan. Now, in 2025, they’re delivering a sequel that could potentially top it. Ghost of Yotei takes place a few centuries after the first game and features an all-new ghost named Atsu. Her mission is simple: find the outlaws who killed her family.

Her mission takes her to the island of Ezo in the 1600s, when things have evolved greatly, but vengeance remains the same. Wielding new skills and deadlier weapons and tackling untamed terrain, Atsu’s journey will be anything but simple. Yet, she’ll go as far as possible to get the revenge she so desperately needs.

#2 Donkey Kong Bananza

He’s finally! Performing for you! If you know the words, you can join in, too! Oh, we’re not doing the DK Rap? Fine, be that way.

Donkey Kong Bananza is a game that has been a long time coming, and it features DK in a whole new underground world. One that his impressive strength can fully destroy! His mission is twofold. First, he’s on the hunt for golden bananas, which will help him learn new skills and improve his natural abilities.

Second, he must assist the young Pauline in a quest to the world’s core so that they can make a wish to get to the surface! Can this new dynamic duo make it there before The Void Company does? Play the game and find out!

#1 Crimson Desert

Finally, who doesn’t love an expansive world that they can go enjoy? In Crimson Desert, you’ll find yourself in the realm of Pywel. Here, there are many battles going on at any given moment. Why? That would be because there are factions, big and small, trying to claim their own stake in this world, and many will go to any length to get it.

You are Kliff, head of a group known as the Greymanes. Your sole wish is to defend this land and complete a mission that is ingrained into your soul. To do so, you’ll fight countless battles, ride dragons, travel the land, and hope that all you do is not in vain.