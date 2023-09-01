Super Mario Bros. Wonder Direct Gives A Breakdown What To Expect

Update:

Here are what some viewers had to say about the latest video showcase.

I love the idea of the badges. Changes up the gameplay, while still keeping it fairly simple and not overwhelming the player with lots of abilities. lindarodriguez2538 – YouTube Comment

To have a 2D Mario game with this level of imagination and creativity is amazing. October can’t come any faster. Rain0327 – YouTube Comment

I really love the idea of the shadow players. Makes the game feel more alive seeing other players in the same level in real time. GIRru11 – YouTube Comment

Original Story…

There is no shortage of Mario games to pick up and play with the Nintendo Switch. But this October, we’ll get another installment to enjoy with the launch of Super Mario Bros. Wonder. Today, Nintendo released a new Direct dedicated to the upcoming game, giving a bit more insight into what players could expect. If you want to enjoy the latest installment of the long-running Mario franchise, prepare to jump into a brand-new kingdom. This time, we’re moving away from the Mushroom Kingdom and visiting the Flower Kingdom, where Mario and his friends were invited.

This Flower Kingdom invite gets spoiled rather quickly by none other than Bowser. In this game, we’re dealing with a unique item called Wonder Flowers that can transform the world or even characters into something truly strange. As a result, Bowser managed to get his hands on a Wonder Flower and instantly transformed into the Flower Kingdom’s castle. Wreaking havoc across the land, it’s up to Mario and his friends to save the day. Players will find this game will play out much like the classic 2D side-scrolling Mario titles, where you’ll go through a series of courses and areas.

This game will feature seven areas to explore, each filled with courses. It even looks like players will get a bit of freedom to pick which course to go through. So, if you’re having trouble with a certain level, you might be able to swap it out for a different one. That said, it might also help you select the right character. Nintendo provides the game with various characters that can play the game. These characters include the iconic Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Daisy, Toadette, along with two different Toads. All of these characters will behave the same, so it doesn’t look like gameplay will matter much.

However, it’s worth pointing out that two characters besides the highlighted group will behave differently. You’ll find that the game will also feature Yoshi and Nabbit. You can expect Yoshi to have the abilities that he’s known for. Meanwhile, both will not take any damage. So, no matter what enemy attacks you, the character will avoid damage. But you will want to be careful as you’ll still find that these characters can lose a life by falling out of the area.

While on the subject of enemies, Super Mario Bros. Wonder will include some of the iconic opponents we’ve come to expect from this franchise. However, there will be a variety of new character enemies to deal with. Fortunately, Mario and his friends will have some additional power-ups to use towards their advantages, such as the Elephant power-up that gives you the ability to smash into blocks easily or a trunk as a powerful weapon. Even Badges can be acquired throughout the game, which unlock a new skill for players, such as a bigger jump reach or a grapple system.

Fortunately, there will be two means of playing with friends. Locally, players will experience the game with up to four characters active on the screen. Meanwhile, there will be online gameplay, but this is a bit different. Players online will see each other but are not necessarily playing together. With that said, there is the ability to aid each other or even go through the course in a race.

You can learn even more about Super Mario Bros. Wonder in the video we have embedded below. Currently, the game is set to launch exclusively for the Nintendo Switch on October 20, 2023.