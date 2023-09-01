Alan Wake 2 Behind The Scenes Footage Highlights The Dark Place

Update:

Here are what some viewers had to say about the latest video drop.

Remedy is one of the best game creators and Alan Wake 2 is a dream I’ve had since 2010, thanks guys! Lino2nd – YouTube Comment

God, I love how these guys actually listen to the feedback from the past installment, and put their best for the sequel. Remedy and crew, you are promising. doncorleon7228 – YouTube Comment

Not only is it hard to believe this sequel is real, it’s hard to believe it looks THIS GOOD. Tacticaljunk1608 – YouTube Comment

Original Story…

Alan Wake fans have been waiting for what feels like an eternity to get their hands on an official sequel to the game. It’s a title that even Remedy Entertainment has been striving to bring out as well. However, now that we are set to receive this game within October of this year, the development team has slowly been pulling back the curtain. We’re getting a better look at what’s to come, the setting, and even the characters that will be joining us along the campaign. In today’s latest video drop, we’re getting a look into the Dark Place.

Now, the Dark Place is something we’ve seen in the first game. We also know since the ending of Alan Wake, our main protagonist of the title, had been stuck in the Dark Place. That is where he remains years later when the second installment picks up the narrative. During a new video drop that highlights some behind-the-scenes content for the game, developers for Remedy Entertainment offered a bit more insight into this supernatural domain that Alan is stuck within.

According to the developers, the Dark Place shifts towards your subconscious, and as a result, you’ll see a twisted version of a familiar location. For Alan Wake, we’re getting a twisted look into New York. The setting is something that Alan is familiar with, and he even had set most of his novels based in a gritty version of New York. Some of those characters from Alan’s novels will even potentially appear in the Dark Place, but no more was unveiled on that front. So we’ll have to wait for the game to see just who might be popping up when Alan explores a way to break free from his imprisonment.

Of course, Alan is not the only person we’ll be following in this game. While Alan fights to keep his sanity and become free from the Dark Place, we also have Saga Anderson. Saga is a newcomer character in the game. We know that Saga is an FBI agent who is sent out to Bright Falls in order to solve some ritualistic murder cases that have popped up in the area. Just how these two character storylines intertwine remains to be seen, but we don’t have too long of a wait to endure.

Currently, Alan Wake 2 is set to launch on October 27, 2023. When the game drops, you’ll find it available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. In the meantime, you can check out the latest behind-the-scenes footage for the game in the video we have embedded below.