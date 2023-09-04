Nintendo of America President Comments On Nintendo Switch’s 7th Year

The Nintendo company is at an interesting point right now. Their current console is reaching its seventh year of being available. That has some wondering just when this console is on its way out the door and making room for the successor. At any rate, IGN recently spoke with the Nintendo of America president on the now-aging console platform, and it’s still in high demand within the marketplace.

Attending the Nintendo Live event, IGN was able to get an interview with the current Nintendo of America president, Doug Bowser, who talked about the recent Nintendo Live event. That allowed some consumers a chance to try out some upcoming video games heading into the marketplace. But more importantly, there’s a wonder just what might be next for the Nintendo company. IGN asked Doug about the current high demand for the Nintendo Switch according to their first-quarter results. Likewise, it was a wonder if there was still a surprise within the company for the device now approaching seven years old.

According to Doug, it’s interesting that he’s stopped counting years. The Nintendo of America President stated that they believed the Nintendo Switch would provide a very differentiated model when they released the console. It was a home console that players could take on the go. So, in their eyes, this hybrid model continues to hold up quite nicely. Furthermore, adding in the fact that this console platform is also great for families with children who might get to enjoy the Nintendo Switch as their first console.

Yeah, it’s interesting. I’ve stopped counting years. And the reason is, first of all, we talked about this when we launched Nintendo Switch. We really did believe this was a very, very differentiated model and device that people could play at home, like a home console, take on the go, like a handheld, and there’s a variety of different gameplay experiences somewhere in between. And so it’s maintained that point of differentiation, quite honestly, over the years quite nicely. The other way I look at this is every year there are millions of households that have children reaching the age of six or seven or eight, and they’re making choices about how they want to engage their family in gaming and what platform they want to bring their family in with. And I really believe Nintendo positions itself very well because of that versatility of the device and of equal importance. Doug Bowser – IGN

But at this point, for a console lifecycle, we’re typically looking at its successor release. We have yet to see anything unveiled from Nintendo on that front. Instead, the only bits of information circulating online are just rumors. So it’s anyone’s guess right now just when we’ll get our first look at the console and what it will entail compared to the current Nintendo Switch platform. Unfortunately, Doug wasn’t keen on giving any insight into where the Nintendo Switch is right now in its lifecycle.