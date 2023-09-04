Xbox Game Pass Discounted Right Before Starfield Launches

If you’re after Starfield, the best option to play it for some players might be going through Xbox Game Pass. This subscription service has proven well worth the investment. Each month, you’re getting a new collection of video game titles to enjoy. Likewise, we know that each Microsoft first-party video game exclusive will be available on Xbox Game Pass at launch. That also comes with the benefit of the game not being removed from the subscription service. Of course, there could be some games being absent due to licensing issues. At any rate, for those of you who want Starfield, getting a subscription for Xbox Game Pass might just be a bit less expensive than you initially thought, thanks to this deal.

Thanks to The Gamer, we’re discovering today that the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription is now on sale for $31 from its initial $45 purchase. It’s a small savings, but it’s your best bet right now if you want to have Xbox Game Pass for a good amount of time. This deal would be for a three-month subscription, as you can get a code cheaper if you pay for just one month. But with a three-month subscription, you’re paying overall, and add in the new discount, that’s quite a nice little savings.

Apparently, according to an IGN report, this deal can be used with up to twelve codes. So, if you really want to throw down the money on an Xbox Game Pass, you can scoop up a few year’s worth right here. Fortunately, this deal comes right before Starfield. Likewise, this is available to take advantage of while the free trial deal has been removed. But with as much praise as Starfield has been getting from those going through the game in early access, we imagine that there will be quite a few either new subscribers for Xbox Game Pass or renewals for the subscription service.

Again, the wait is coming to an end for those who wanted Starfield but didn’t have early access to the game. The full launch is set to take place on September 6, 2023. There are already reviews available for the game for players to check out. We even have a Before You Buy coverage of the game, which you can view below. That will give you our overall impressions of the game while avoiding anything we might deem to be spoiler-focused. As for the deal on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you can find that at most major retailers such as Amazon, Target, and Walmart.