Starfield: How To Use Cheats On PC | Console Commands Guide

Console commands are back in Starfield. Yes, you can cheat as much as you want in the latest Bethesda open-world RPG with the Console — a feature found in Skyrim, Fallout 4, and every other blockbuster game in the developer’s library. The console window allows players to input codes that unlock God Mode, Noclip, reward players with money, levels, and more. You can unlock doors instantly or kill NPCs on command. There are thousands of commands but we’re here to teach you the basics. Learn how to activate the console and find a handful of common useful console commands below.

How To Use The Cheat Console

[WARNING: Use the console at your own risk. The console commands are not tested for stability. Using certain commands may cause a crash. Some commands work in unexpected ways. If you want to play it safe, use the simple commands listed below. Advanced commands can change almost everything about Starfield.]

Starfield players on PC will be able to access the cheat console in-game. After launching your copy of Starfield, follow the steps below to access the Console.

Activating The Console On PC :

: Press Tilde [~] to open the Cheat Console on PC .

to open the on . Type in the command and press enter to activate.

and press to activate. Press Tilde [~] again to close the console window.

NOTE: Use of certain console commands will disable achievements.

And that’s it! When the game is running, press tilde [` / ~] to open the console. Typing [Help] into the field will bring up a list of console commands — but not all of them. Many cheat codes are exactly the same as previous Bethesda games. The console command to spawn money is exactly the same as it was in Fallout: New Vegas. Many other codes are share, but many codes are new and totally unique to Starfield due to the new features exclusive to this game.

The console is an extremely powerful tool that allows players to change almost every aspect of the game — you can change the size of NPCs, spawn thousands of objects, complete quests automatically, or become permanently invisible. You can unlock any door or safe, take items off NPCs instantly and walk through walls. There are literally thousands of console commands. And here’s a small selection of some of the most useful cheats you may want to try.

Console Commands List | Common Cheats

The following commands are extremely simple cheats. These are the basic cheats most players may want to try in their day-to-day gameplay.

God Mode : tgm

: tgm Grants the player infinite health, unlimited ammo, no reload, and unlimited carrying capacity. Input again to toggle on / off.

Demigod Mode : tdm

: tdm Grants the player infinite health and unlimited carrying capacity. Ammo is still limited and reloading is required. Input again to toggle on / off.

Kill Target NPC : kill

: kill Kills the target NPC instantly.

Noclip Mode : tcl

: tcl Disables collision. Input again to enable collision.

Disable AI Detection : tdetect

: tdetect Disables AI detection. AI will not attack you for any reason — you can still interact with AI and talk to NPCs.

Set Level : player.setlevel [###]

: player.setlevel [###] Replace [###] with the level you want to set. Automatically grants you levels.

Give Credits : player.additem 0000000f [###]

: player.additem 0000000f [###] Replace [###] with the number of credits you want to add. Can be any number above 0.

That’s just a handful of the useful cheat codes you can use in Starfield. We’ll continue to search through and share the many, many more cheats you’ll want to use in the future.