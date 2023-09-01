Starfield: How To Unlock Powers | Anti-Gravity Field Guide

There’s more to combat in Starfield than laser guns and rescue axes. If you follow the main story, you’ll eventually unlock powerful special abilities that can wipe out entire groups of enemies. Called simply ‘Powers‘, only alien temples can bestow these abilities — and you’ll have to progress deep into the main story to unlock your first power. These abilities won’t unlock until after collecting the right corresponding artifacts, so you don’t have to worry about jumping ahead and visiting these temples early. We’ll explain everything about unlocking powers below.

How To Unlock Powers

To unlock new combat powers early, progress the main story. After completing ‘The Old Neighborhood‘ mission, you’ll unlock three additional missions you can accept in any order from the Lodge. You can join any of the three Constellation members on different expeditions for new artifact pieces.

Select ‘ Into the Unknown ‘ and travel to the space station called The Eye . The Eye is located in orbit of Jemison, the same planet where New Atlantis / The Lodge is located.

‘ and travel to the space station called . The Eye is located in orbit of Jemison, the same planet where New Atlantis / The Lodge is located. Dock with The Eye and talk to Vladimir .

and talk to . Vladimir will mark two locations on your map. Visit both Tau Ceti 2 and Procyon 3 in search for interesting scans — and look for an explorer named Andreja.

Andreja is located at Tau Ceti 2 inside the Deep Cave system. You’ll find her engaging with House Va’ruun soldiers. Talk to her and help her reach the innermost cave to uncover the artifact.

Visit the second location which is a cave guarded by auto-turrets. Collect the artifact and place both at the Lodge. After that, you’ll get another message from Vladimir in The Eye.

Dock at the Eye and talk to Vladimir. He’ll send you to Procyon 3 to check a much large anomaly. You’ll need to land on the planet and search for the source — use the Hand Scanner [LB] and search for the distortion. Your scanning white ring will break up and crackle when you’re facing the correct direction.

Solving The Temple Eta Puzzle: Progress to the area called Temple Eta. Enter and the Zero-G chamber and glowy lights will appear — they’ll move around faster the more you collect them. Use your boost pack to speed up and fly into the glowing lights before they move. If you’re quick, you’ll charge the spinning portal in the center. Once it is fully charged, it will stop spinning.

Fly into the center of the alien device to unlock your first power.

Powers & How To Unlock More

The first power is the Anti-Gravity Field. There are more temples to explore after this.

Anti-Gravity Field: Generates a localized filed of intense low gravity and behold a planet’s true power. Cost: 45 Power.

There are 7 Alien Temples in total, and each one unlocks a new power. To activate a power, select the Powers menu at the top of the Character menu. This new menu will be unlocked after completing this step of the ‘Into the Unknown‘ mission.

Now you’ll be able to track down and complete more temples. For each temple you unlock — and solve an identical glowing light puzzle — you’ll earn a new power you can swap and activate. Powers are activated by pressing [LB+RB] at the same time.

For more temples to appear, you must first complete main story missions and collect more artifacts. Temples will NOT FUNCTION until new artifacts have been found, so jumping to temple locations will not work. You’ll need to progress the story — after adding new artifacts to the Lodge, Vladimir will contact you and tell you about more temple signal locations. Travel to the planets where the signal is located and you’ll be able to unlock more killer powers.