Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Shows Off New Look at Kraven The Hunter

There are plenty of video games left in 2023 that will excite players and potentially keep the “Game of the Year” race wide open. One such title is Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, which will arrive on October 20th. The game is the long-awaited sequel from Insomniac Games, and they’ve been working hard to deliver a memorable sequel to follow up the original title from PS4 and the spinoff with Miles Morales that helped ring in the PS5. Gamers are looking forward to many of the new gameplay elements and characters that will debut, including Kraven the Hunter’s arrival.

In the comics, Kraven is one of the more interesting characters in Spider-Man’s rogues gallery. Whether he’s “evil” depends on interpretation and the comics’ plot. He’s been both heroic, an anti-hero, and a villain over his life. But what drives him more than anything is the “thrill of the hunt.” He wants to know that he will be given a challenge, as his hunter skills are second to none. As we found out in the story trailer from earlier this year, he’s given a look at the superheroes and villains of New York and is easily intrigued by them and decides to bring his hunter army with him to the Big Apple.

While we don’t fully know what his plans are, we do know that he’ll flood the city with his army and that they’ll attempt to capture villains like The Lizard for Kraven to “have fun with.” In a new image on Twitter, Insomniac Games showed off a new look at Kraven the Hunter:

🚨Marvel's New York is now Kraven's hunting ground.🚨



Bringing an army of Hunters, Kraven upends the city to obtain exactly what he desires.#SpiderMan2PS5 #BeGreaterTogether



Pre-order here: https://t.co/88ReXsbPYj pic.twitter.com/szvczP4utr — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) September 6, 2023

The irony is that, not unlike the original game, the focus on Kraven The Hunter early on is likely a feint to conceal who the real villain is. If you recall, the original game focused on Mister Negative and the hint of the Sinister Six, only for it to be revealed that Doctor Octopus was the final boss. In Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Kraven may be merely the leadup to the bouts with Venom, whom we know will appear in the game due to the trailers and game art.

We also know that Peter Parker will use the Venom symbiote to try and defeat Kraven and his army, being warped in mind and personality in the process. The “final host” to Venom is a bit of a mystery, but that makes it all the more enticing to see what happens next.