Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Gets New Posters And “Unique” Tweet

We’re getting ever closer to the arrival of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, and fans are almost trembling with anticipation. The original game was one of the best titles on the PS4 and helped continue the trend of great superhero titles, and by all indications, the sequel by Insomniac Games will be just as good. But someone needs to tell the people at Sony that how you advertise isn’t just important in the visual sense but in the word sense. Because yesterday, fans noticed that a tweet from PlayStation UK about the game’s collector’s edition had some wordplay they likely didn’t intend.

You can see the tweet below, and the phrase in question that got the internet talking was the “19 inches of Venom” that players “can treat themselves to.” Now, obviously, they’re referring to the 19-inch Venom figurine that they can get with this very special edition. The problem is that they don’t mention the statue at all, and thus, people’s minds went to…other places. We won’t spell it out, but if you look at the tweet’s comments, you’ll see exactly what people were thinking, and yes, it’s hilarious.

Treat yourself to 19-inches of Venom and more with the Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Collector's Edition. #SpiderMan2PS5



Pre-order here: https://t.co/IH1Z0n3CyV pic.twitter.com/siKtMzSz4s — PlayStation UK (@PlayStationUK) September 4, 2023

The irony is that some people wonder if PlayStation UK intentionally did that tweet to get people talking. If they did…it was certainly a bold choice on their part.

Focusing back on the game itself, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 also got a set of new posters highlighting both Peter and Miles in some of the suits that they have. You can check it out below:

New posters for Insominac’s ‘SPIDER-MAN 2’.



Releasing October 20 on PS5. pic.twitter.com/f06R8qlwPl — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) September 5, 2023

One of the original game’s highlights was the numerous suits you could get for Peter Parker, and Miles had some interesting ones for his spinoff title. As you can guess, especially after looking at the collector’s edition tweet again, there will be more suits for the duo to wear when the game releases.

Of course, as we’ve seen in the newest trailers, one of the biggest “events” in the sequel is that Peter Parker will get the symbiote suit. While it’s still unclear why and how he gets it, as the last time we saw the symbiote, it was with Harry Osborne, we know that Peter will be able to unleash its devastating power on enemies. But, it will also have a negative effect on his personality and relationships. Something he’ll need to overcome as the story goes on.

Plus, Venom himself will appear, and that will cause all sorts of problems for the Spider-Men.