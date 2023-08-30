Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Installation Size Requirement Unveiled

The latest generation of video games are only requiring more storage space. With more power comes bigger and better video game experiences. But this all comes at a cost with your storage drives. If you plan to pick up a few games this coming October, it’s well worth ensuring you have enough storage space on your drives. Today, we’re discovering the storage space requirement for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

This information comes from the Twitter account SpiderManCD, which released an image showcasing the retail box for the official Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 limited edition console bundle unit. Within the box, it’s noted that this upcoming game will require 98 GB of storage space. For some, that might not be a problem at all. It could be that your storage space already has ample space available. However, others might find that their storage space will be quite limited, especially with the time of year Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is launching.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 officially requires a minimum of 98 GB per the official Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition Console Bundle Retail Box. #SpiderMan2PS5 pic.twitter.com/2Gyod29X1D — Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Countdown🕸️🕷️ (@SpiderManCD) August 30, 2023

There are quite a few notable video game titles taking to the marketplace in the upcoming months. Fall should have a solid collection of video games for you to pick through. For the PlayStation 5, you have games like Baldur’s Gate 3, Mortal Kombat 1, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Alan Wake 2, and, as mentioned, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. So there’s likely a good bit of room you’ll need to make if you’re planning on picking up some of the more anticipated releases coming out between now and October.

Fortunately, you’ll have some time to figure out what games you’d like to keep on your PlayStation 5. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 doesn’t release until October 20, 2023. If you haven’t been keeping tabs on this game, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 follows after the events of Marvel’s Spider-Man and the spin-off Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. We are following both Peter Parker and Miles Morales as they attempt to keep New York safe. However, a new set of foes enter the picture with the likes of Sergei Kravinoff and the extraterrestrial Venom symbiote.

While this game is launching on the PlayStation 5, it’s likely we’ll see it also land on the PC platform. So far, the game has no official confirmation of a PC release, but Sony’s typical trend lately is to release their exclusives a few years after they have been available on their PlayStation consoles. For instance, both of their previous Spider-Man games mentioned earlier have since been released for the PC platform.