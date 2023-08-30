Grand Theft Auto 5 Star Says GTA 6 Will Be Worth The Wait

There is no shortage of rumors and speculation pieces surfacing online for the next major installment of the Grand Theft Auto franchise. We’ve waited a good while for the next iteration since Grand Theft Auto V launched nearly a decade ago at this point. The last installment was such a massive hit that it left players in awe of all the details, storyline, and activities that Rockstar Games put into the title. But with the immense amount of success Rockstar Games had with Grand Theft Auto Online, the development for Grand Theft Auto 6 was likely pushed a bit further back than what was likely planned.

Still, that hasn’t stopped fans from pleading with Rockstar Games for the next iteration of the long-running franchise. However, with Grand Theft Auto V being as popular as it was, there have been plenty of fans that gravitated towards the actors who were involved with the past game. Actors like Ned Luke is one person who still continues to get praise from fans for his work and talents provided to Grand Theft Auto V. If you don’t recall who Ned Luke is by name, this is the actor who portrayed Michael De Santa in the game, which was one of the three main protagonists within the game narrative campaign.

Thanks to a report from Tech4Gamers, we’re finding out that one fan recently commented on Ned’s Instagram, noting that fans continue to get criticized for asking about Grand Theft Auto 6. However, they went on to note that fans are still playing Grand Theft Auto V nearly ten years after it was released. Fortunately, Ned did chime in on the comment to keep fans eager for the upcoming release.

Ned Luke noted that Grand Theft Auto 6 is going to be worth the wait. Of course, that has left some fans speculating on whether Ned Luke is attached to the project at all. We could potentially see some cameos from the past game installment. However, official details as to what this next game will entail and who will be featured are rather scarce right now. All we know is that Rockstar Games is working on the next iteration, and we have seen a series of clips leak online previously from an early game development build of the title. One of which confirms to fans that the next game will be set in Vice City.